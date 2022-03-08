Technology News
loading

Apple Event Live Updates: Latest Announcements From Apple 'Peek Performance' Event

Apple event starts at 11:30pm IST, and you can catch all the latest announcements right here.

By Abhinav Lal | Updated: 8 March 2022 19:42 IST
Highlights
  • Apple event is titled Peek Performance
  • We can expect new iPhone SE and new iPad Air models
  • Apple silicon refreshes for the Mac lineup also expected

Apple's March 8 event, titled Peek Performance, is kicking off at 10am PST (11:30pm IST), and you can get all the latest updates from the launch event right here. The Cupertino-headquartered company is expected to unveil a brand new iPhone SE model, which should be the most affordable 5G smartphone from Apple. Alongside, the fifth-generation iPad Air is expected to launch, apart from new Apple silicon chips for various Mac machines, and a Mac Studio machine with an all-new form factor. We've also embedded Apple's event livestream below, so you have a choice of watching the event live or following our updates.

Recent leaks have also indicated that Apple may unveil new green colour variants for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, while the new iPad Air is said arrive in a brand new purple colour variant.

Back to the third-generation iPhone SE model, rumours tip the smartphone may be branded as the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE+ 5G, or the 5G iPhone SE. While the design is expected to be similar to the last generation, it is expected to get the new Apple A15 Bionic SoC, 5G connectivity, and a better rear camera setup. It's said to be priced starting $300 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

As for the new iPad Air that's expected to be launched at Apple's event today, we can expect the company to make a similar proposition as the new iPhone SE, which is to maintain the same design as the previous generation (iPhone SE (2020)), but include 5G connectivity, the recent A15 Bionic SoC, and upgrade the camera - though this time, the selfie camera is the one getting an upgrade. It is said to be priced starting $599 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

Apple at today's event may also launch new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac Pro, and Mac mini models with various Apple silicon chips, including the anticipated new Apple M2 SoC, a super-powered M1 Max SoC, apart from offering new configurations with M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs. A brand new Mac Studio machine, with a bigger form factor than the Mac mini. A new 27-inch 7K resolution display is also expected.

Advertisement
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone SE, iPhone SE 3, 5G iPhone SE, iPad Air, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, iMac Pro, Mac Studio, Mac Display
Abhinav Lal
Abhinav Lal
Abhinav Lal is News Editor at Gadgets 360 and has been tracking all things tech for over a decade now. He has written extensively on a range of topics including apps, gaming, mobiles, PCs, and Web services in his tech journalism career. Apart from editing news, he also works on reviews and features, while taking care of the product side of things at Gadgets 360. Write to him at abhinavl@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter. You will most likely find Abhinav editing stuff for Gadgets 360, ...More
China State Bank Official Demands Draft Digital Yuan Law: Report

Related Stories

Apple Event Live Updates: Latest Announcements From Apple 'Peek Performance' Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian-Origin Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Images Turned to NFTs
  2. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  3. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  4. Apple’s New M2 Chip for MacBook Reportedly Spotted Day Before Launch Event
  5. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With 120Hz Display, 25W Charging Debuts in India
  6. RBI Launches ‘123Pay’ UPI Service for Over 40 Crore Feature Phone Users
  7. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
  8. China State Bank Official Demands Draft Digital Yuan Law: Report
  9. Samsung Confirms Data Breach Includes Source Code for Galaxy Smartphones
  10. Airtel Launches Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Event Live Updates: Latest Announcements From Apple 'Peek Performance' Event
  2. China State Bank Official Demands Draft Digital Yuan Law: Report
  3. EU Crypto Regulation Bill Goes to Vote on March 14 After Row Over Possible Bitcoin Ban
  4. Fire-Boltt Call Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, FB1 Nanochip Announced in India
  5. Google to Buy Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant for $5.4 Billion
  6. Param Ganga: Made-in-India Petascale Supercomputer Installed at IIT Roorkee
  7. Netflix Teams Up With NFDC to Train 100 Women Scriptwriters in India
  8. Ape Rave Club to Become First NFT Artist to Perform at Tomorrowland
  9. The Terminal List Trailer: See Chris Pratt in Action as Amazon Prime Video Drops Teaser
  10. Garmin Instinct 2 Series With 'Unlimited' Battery Life, MIL STD 810 Build Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.