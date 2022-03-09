Technology News
Mac Studio With M1 Ultra SoC Launched Alongside Studio Display 5K External Monitor

Mac Studio price starts at Rs. 1,89,900 in India, while the Studio Display starts at Rs. 1,59,900.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 March 2022 00:58 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple’s Mac Studio will go on sale starting March 18

  • Apple unveiled its new M1 Ultra SoC which supports up to 128GB of RAM
  • Apple Studio Display features a 27-inch panel and 5K resolution
  • Mac Studio includes Thunderbolt 4 ports among others

Mac Studio and Studio Display were unveiled at the virtual Apple event on Tuesday (March 8). The new devices are targeted at professionals looking to upgrade their existing gear. The Mac Studio is positioned above the M1-powered Mac mini and also outperforms the existing Intel-based Mac Pro. It is equipped with the M1 Max or newly unveiled M1 Ultra SoCs. The Apple Studio Display comes as the company's latest external display. It is powered by the Apple A13 chip to handle some processing tasks natively.

Mac Studio, Apple Studio Display price in India

Mac Studio price in India is set at Rs. 1,89,900 for the base variant that comes with the M1 Max SoC, 32GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. If you want the M1 Ultra SoC, prices start at Rs. 3,89,900 with 64GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Apple Studio Display price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 1,59,900 with standard glass and Rs. 1,89,900 with nano-texture glass.

The Mac Studio and the Apple Studio Display are both listed on the Apple online store in India and will ship within a few weeks.

In the US, the Mac Studio will start at $1,999 with the M1 Max, 32GB of RAM and 512GB SSD (roughly Rs.1,50,100 before taxes) and $3,999 with the M1 Ultra and 64GB of RAM (approximately Rs. 3,00,300), while Apple Studio Display will debut at $1,500 (roughly Rs.1,12,600).

Mac Studio specifications

Mac Studio is smaller in size than the Mac Pro and is designed to look like the Mac mini, but taller. It is made of aluminium and features the Apple logo on top as well as USB Type-C or Thunderbolt ports and an SDXC card slot on the front. The device also includes an array of ports at the rear including 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, and two USB-A ports. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition the Mac Studio features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity options.

mac studio ports apple Mac Studio

Mac Studio comes with an array of ports
Photo Credit: Apple

 

The Mac Studio is equipped with 32GB of unified memory and starts with a 512GB SSD. The M1 Ultra SoC will feature up to 20 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores, and can support up to 128GB of unified RAM and 8TB of SSD storage. The top-end configuration with the M1 Ultra SoC, 128GB of RAM and 8TB SSD will cost Rs. 7,89,900 in India.

The machine measures about 94mm tall and 195mm wide.

Apple Studio Display specifications

The Apple Studio Display comes in a 27-inch size and has a 5K resolution with 600nits of brightness and True Tone for colour adjustment based on ambient condition. This is unlike the Pro Display XDR, which has a 32-inch 6K (6,016x3,384 pixels) display with a pixel density of 218ppi. The panel on the Apple Studio Display is also claimed to deliver true 10-bit colour and super-wide viewing angles. The new Apple monitor is equipped with an A13 SoC to handle some processes without utilising any external resources, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera which supports Center Stage to reframe video calls based on who it detects in the frame. A three-mic array and high-fidelity six-speaker system promise clear sound including spatial audio for music and video with Dolby Atmos.

apple studio display image Apple Studio Display

Apple Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina screen
Photo Credit: Apple

 

There's a tilt-and-height adjustable arm and a VESA mount option. A nano-texture glass option can reduce reflections. It has three 10Gbps USB Type-C ports and one Thunderbolt port which allows connection to all peripherals and can charge any Mac notebook at up to 96W.

The Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad will be available in a new matching Black and Silver colour option.

While the Magic Keyboard with Touch Pad and Numeric Keypad will go on sale at Rs. 19,500, the Magic Trackpad will be available at Rs. 14,500 and the Magic Mouse will be at Rs. 9,500.

Jagmeet Singh
