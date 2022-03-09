Technology News
loading

iPhone SE (2022) With 5G Connectivity, A15 Bionic Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

iPhone SE (2022) price in India starts at Rs. 43,900.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 March 2022 00:02 IST
iPhone SE (2022) With 5G Connectivity, A15 Bionic Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2022) features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2022) will go on sale from March 18
  • The new iPhone SE has an improved rear camera
  • iPhone SE (2022) comes with an IP67-certified build

iPhone SE (2022) was finally launched at the virtual Apple event on Tuesday (March 8) as the company's latest budget iPhone model, after being a part of the rumour mill for months. The new iPhone SE is an upgrade to the iPhone SE (2020) that was introduced in April 2020. In terms of an upgraded experience, the iPhone SE (2022) offers 5G connectivity and is powered by the A15 Bionic chip that was introduced last year. The previous model, in contrast, came with 4G support and an A13 Bionic chip. The iPhone SE (2022) also features an improved rear camera. Alongside the three major hardware-level upgrades, the new iPhone SE shares the same design language that was introduced almost two years back.

iPhone SE (2022) price in India, availability

iPhone SE (2022) price in India starts at Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB model. The new iPhone also comes in 128GB and 256GB variants.

In the US, the iPhone SE (2022) starts at $429 (roughly Rs. 33,000).

The new iPhone SE comes in Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colours and will go on pre-orders in markets including India starting this Friday, with its availability starting from March 18.

The iPhone SE (2020) was launched at a starting price of Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB storage model. It also came in the 128GB option at Rs. 47,800 and the 256GB storage variant at Rs. 58,300. The last model also debuted in the US with a starting price of $399 (roughly Rs. 30,700).

Along with the new iPhone SE (2022), Apple also introduced a new green colour option for the iPhone 13 and Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 Pro families.

iPhone SE (2022) specifications

The iPhone SE (2022) runs on iOS 15. It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. Overall, the display on the iPhone SE (2022) seems identical to the one featured on the previous iPhone SE model. The company has, though, claimed that the new iPhone SE carries the "toughest glass in a smartphone" on the front and back. The glass protection is the same as on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The new model also comes with an IP67-certified build.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE (2022) carries the A15 Bionic chip that is also available on the iPhone 13 series. The presence of the A15 Bionic chip on the new iPhone SE is claimed to deliver up to 1.8 times faster CPU performance over the iPhone 8. It also brings features including Live Text. The new iPhone also comes with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an f/1.8 lens — just like the previous iPhone SE. However, the rear camera sensor includes improvements — including an improved visual processing.

The rear camera on the iPhone SE (2022) supports features including Deep Fusion. It also supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps and Smart HDR 4 for still shots. The camera is also protected by a sapphire crystal lens cover.

For selfies and video chats, the iPhone SE (2022) offers a FaceTime HD camera at the front.

The iPhone SE (2022) comes with connectivity options including 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, three-axis gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Similar to the last model, the iPhone SE (2022) comes with a Touch ID button that includes a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The new iPhone SE is touted to deliver an "all-day battery life", though Apple is yet to reveal precise details. In contrast, the iPhone SE (2020) was rated to deliver up to 13 hours of video playback time and 40 hours of audio playback time on a single charge.

The new iPhone SE comes with Qi standard-based wireless charging support. It also includes fast wired charging.

Advertisement
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2022 price in India, iPhone SE 2022 specifications, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE, Apple event
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Event Live Updates: Latest Announcements From Apple 'Peek Performance' Event
iPhone SE (2022) With 5G Connectivity, A15 Bionic Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Event Live Updates: Latest 'Peek Performance' Announcements
  2. Indian-Origin Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Images Turned to NFTs
  3. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  4. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  5. iPhone SE (2022) With A15 Bionic Chip Goes Official: All Details
  6. iPhone SE (2020) Review
  7. RBI Launches ‘123Pay’ UPI Service for Over 40 Crore Feature Phone Users
  8. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With 120Hz Display, 25W Charging Debuts in India
  9. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
  10. Apple’s New M2 Chip for MacBook Reportedly Spotted Day Before Launch Event
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2022) With 5G Connectivity, A15 Bionic Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple Event Live Updates: Latest Announcements From Apple 'Peek Performance' Event
  3. China State Bank Official Demands Draft Digital Yuan Law: Report
  4. EU Crypto Regulation Bill Goes to Vote on March 14 After Row Over Possible Bitcoin Ban
  5. Fire-Boltt Call Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, FB1 Nanochip Announced in India
  6. Google to Buy Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant for $5.4 Billion
  7. Param Ganga: Made-in-India Petascale Supercomputer Installed at IIT Roorkee
  8. Netflix Teams Up With NFDC to Train 100 Women Scriptwriters in India
  9. Ape Rave Club to Become First NFT Artist to Perform at Tomorrowland
  10. The Terminal List Trailer: See Chris Pratt in Action as Amazon Prime Video Drops Teaser
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.