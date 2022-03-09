iPad Air (2022) was launched at the virtual Apple event on Tuesday (March 8) — alongside the much-anticipated iPhone SE (2022). The new iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip that is also already available on the iPad Pro models and is a part of the Mac computers as well. Alongside the new chip, the iPad Air (2022) includes an upgraded front-facing camera that supports Center Stage — the software feature that debuted on the iPad Pro and iPad mini last year. The fifth-generation iPad Air, though, carries the same design that was introduced on its last model in 2020.

iPad Air (2022) price in India, availability

iPad Air (2022) price in India starts at Rs. 54,900 for the Wi-Fi-only 64GB variant, while the Wi-Fi + cellular variant with 64GB storage will be available at Rs. 68,900. The new iPad Air also comes in 256GB Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + cellular models that are yet to receive a price tag.

The iPad Air (2022) comes in Blue, Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, and Purple colours and will go on sale in 29 countries including the US starting March 18. The new model will also go on pre-orders in India and other initial markets starting Friday, March 11.

In the US, the iPad Air (2022) will debut with a starting price of $599 (roughly Rs. 46,100). This is identical to the last iPad Air model.

The iPad Air (2020) was launched in 2020 at a starting price of Rs. 54,900 for the Wi-Fi-only 64GB model. The iPad Air (2020) Wi-Fi + cellular model with 64GB storage was priced at Rs. 66,900 and the 256GB option carried a price tag of Rs. 80,900.

iPad Air (2022) specifications

The iPad Air (2022) runs on iPadOS 15. It features the same 10.9-inch LED-backlit Liquid Retina display with a 2360x1640 pixels resolution that was introduced on the model introduced in 2020. The display comes with a peak brightness of up to 500 nits and carries P3 wide-colour gamut as well as True Tone white balance support. Further, the display also includes an anti-reflective coating on top. The new iPad Air also comes with Touch ID support that is integrated into the power/ standby button. Apple has equipped the iPad Air (2022) with the octa-core M1 chip and 8GB of RAM.

The presence of the M1 chip is claimed to deliver up to 60 percent faster CPU performance and two times faster graphics performance over the previous iPad Air. The in-house chip is also equipped with Apple Neural Engine for native artificial intelligence (AI) processing.

Apple has offered a 12-megapixel Wide rear camera on the iPad Air (2022) along with an f/1.8 lens that is identical to what was available on the last model. The camera supports features including Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Panorama (up to 63-megapixel), Smart HDR 3, Photo geotagging, Auto image stabilisation, and Burst mode. Further, it has 4K video recording support at 24, 25, 30, and 60fps frame rate. The camera also has slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240fps.

The new iPad Air also comes with a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera that supports machine learning-backed Center Stage, which helps adjust the camera view when using apps including FaceTime. The camera is equipped with an f/2.4 lens that has a 122-degree of field of view.

The iPad Air (2022) comes in 64GB and 256GB storage options. Connectivity options include 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS (in cellular version only), and a USB Type-C connector. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, barometer, and a three-axis accelerometer.

Apple has provided Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support on the new iPad Air to allow users to draw sketches while on-the-go. There is also support for Magic Keyboard to deliver a notebook-like computing experience, using a floating design and built-in trackpad on the detachable keyboard.

In terms of battery life, Apple claims that the iPad Air (2022) delivers an "all-day battery life". There is a 28.6Wh lithium-polymer battery that is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of Web browsing or video playback on Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi + Cellular variant, on the other hand, is claimed to deliver up to nine hours of Web browsing on a single charge.

The built-in battery on the new iPad Air supports fast charging, and a 20W USB-C power adapter is included in the retail box.

The iPad Air (2022) measures 247.6x178.5x6.1mm and weighs 461 grams (Wi-Fi only) or 462 grams (Wi-Fi + Cellular). The dimensions are notably identical to the last iPad Air model.