iPhone 14 launch event, dubbed ‘Far Out', is set to begin at 10:30pm IST tonight. The Cupertino-based company is expected to unveil its next generation of iPhone models — comprising the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also expected to launch, and it is also said to include a new Apple Watch Pro model. Apple could also launch the AirPods Pro 2 at the event tonight. The company's launch event will be livestreamed via YouTube and the Apple website, and you can also watch it in the player embedded at the top of this live blog.

While the iPhone 14 is not expected to come with noteworthy updates to its design, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are tipped to swap the notch for a new “unified” hole punch and pill cutout. This would be the first major change to the iPhone's display notch since it was introduced with the iPhone X in 2017.

The company is also expected to discontinue the “mini” model in favour of the iPhone 14 Max (or iPhone 14 Plus, according to recent leaks), which is said to be an iPhone 14 with the same display size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple's previously launched the iPhone SE (2022) in March, equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, which is also expected to power the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to feature a similar design as last year's Series 7 lineup, according to previous reports. However, this year's models are tipped to feature a new low-power mode, while customers can expect to see a new health monitoring feature in the form of body and skin temperature monitoring.

Apple is also expected to launch a new Apple Watch Pro model, which is said to be a durable, rugged version of its smartwatch for active users, equipped with a titanium body. This model is tipped to feature a larger display than the others along with a new button.

Finally, Apple is also expected to launch a new model of its true wireless earphones, the AirPods Pro 2. Likely to succeed the AirPods Pro that made their debut in October 2019, the new earphones are said to feature a similar design, while offering improved active noise cancellation and audio quality. Previous reports also suggest that the earphones could offer support for MagSafe wireless charging and USB Type-C wired charging.

Like previous Apple events, we're expecting the Far Out launch event to start with a keynote from Apple CEO Tim Cook. The company is most likely to announce the new iPhone series, followed by details of other new products. You can keep an eye out for the biggest updates on this page, as you watch the event with us via the player embedded above.