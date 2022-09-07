iPhone 14 series was launched globally on Wednesday at Apple's 'Far Out' event. After suggested in scores of leaks and rumours over the last few months, the newest series of smartphones from Apple comprises four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are the smaller models, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the ones aimed at those who prefer larger screens. These are the first series of iPhone Pro handsets that have got a redesign on the front since iPhone X. The famous notch has been replaced by a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout that now has the front camera and sophisticated Face ID technology.

Furthermore, while the non-pro models come with last year's Apple A15 Bionic SoCs, the Pro models get the latest Apple Bionic A16 SoC under the hood. The latest smartphones come with E-sim activation without Wi-Fi in the US. For the first time, the iPhone models in the US will not have a SIM tray. The smartphone also come with satellite emergency communication technology that can be used to sent emergency SOS over satellite. The feature will be starting in US and Canada and it will be free with iPhone 14 for two years. All the phones also come with crash-detection feature.

The iPhone 14 price has been set at $799 (roughly Rs. 63,700). Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (roughly Rs. 71,600). Both the phones will be available for purchase in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED colour options.

The iPhone 14 preorders will begin September 9. The iPhone 14 will go on sale starting September 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale from October 7.

Customers can get iPhone 14 for Rs. 79,900 and and the iPhone 14 Plus for Rs. 89,900 from Apple online store and through Apple Authorised Resellers.

The iPhone 14 Pro has been priced starting at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,555) and the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max price starts at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 87,530). The preorders of these models start on September 9 and they will be available for purchase from September 16.

The iPhone 14 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs. 1,39,900.

iPhone 14 Specifications

The iPhone 14 gets a flat-edge aerospace-grade aluminium frame, with Ceramic Shield material on the front, and IP68 dust and water resistance rating — like the previous generation. The handset sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display which is said to be better in terms of brightness and colour reproduction as compared to last year's handset. They are said to offer 1200nits peak brightness and offer support for Dolby Vision.

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 gets the last year's Apple's proprietary A15 Bionic SoC that powered the last year's iPhone 13 series. Apple continues to offer its sophisticated Face ID technology as the only biometric security option to unlock the phone.

Apple does not officially disclose the amounts of RAM and the battery capacities of each model, however, third-party teardowns in the coming weeks should be able to shed more light on this information. Apple says that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus will be able to deliver more run time as compared to last year's iPhone models.

As far as the camera is concerned, the iPhone 14 gets a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera that combines a 1.9um sensor and an f/1.7 aperture aperture lens. Apple also highlighted a few camera trick up the handsets' sleeve, which include improved video recording with a new stabilisation feature, called Action Mode. This mode uses the phone's motion sensors to better correct video. Apple also touted the better low-light performance, thanks to the new Photonic Engine.

iPhone 14 Plus Specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus features similar hardware to the iPhone 14 except the bigger screen size and battery backup. The handset gets 6.7-inch OLED display and Apple claims that the iPhone 14 Plus are said to have the best battery life ever in an iPhone. Under the hood is the A15 Bionic SoC that powers the vanilla iPhone 14 and the camera setup is also identical on both models.

iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

As far as the Pro models are concerned, Apple has used surgical grade stainless steel that's said to be abrasion and corrosion-resistant. The iPhone 14 Pro gets a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Always-On OLED display with Apple's ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate feature. The Pro models can scale from 10Hz to 120Hz, and adjust their refresh rates in order to provide a combination of smoother motion and power-efficient system.

As mentioned, the major difference in display is the introduction of a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout in place of the famous trend-setting notch. Apple is calling it Dynamic Island, an "interactive space" that expands for notifications alongside other information such as music player, calling interface, Maps, among others. Apple says that the feature works with third-party apps.

Under the hood is Apple's new in-house A16 Bionic SoC which is touted as the most powerful chip in an iPhone yet. For photos and videos, Apple has gone a step ahead to refresh the camera hardware of the Pro models. There is a new 48-megapixel main camera.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications

Equipped with nearly the same hardware as the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is an option for those who prefer larger displays. The top-of-the-line handset gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with the same Apple's ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate feature.