Apple Watch Ultra With 49mm Display, Rugged Design, Night Mode Launched: All Details

Apple Watch Ultra was launched by the company at its 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. The company which was previously rumoured to launch a new 'Apple Watch Pro' model, unveiled the new wearable that offers up to 36 hours on a single charge while a future feature will offer up to 60 hours of battery life, according to the firm. It will be offered in a single cellular model, and sports a 49mm display along with an aerospace-grade titanium body. The Apple Watch Ultra will offer improved GPS accuracy.

Apple Watch Ultra price in India, availability

The newly launched Apple Watch Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 89,900. The smartwatch will be available for purchase in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions starting on September 23, while orders for the Apple Watch Ultra start today, according to Apple.

Apple Watch Ultra specifications

According to Apple, the new Apple Watch Ultra sports a 49mm display with a titanium body.It features a new Wayfinder watch face that is designed for the smartwatch's larger display. It is equipped with a new action button, which can be used to enable various features. The smartwatch offers up to 36 hours of battery life during normal use, according to Apple. Meanwhile, the company says it will offer a new low-power setting that is claimed to offer up to 60 hours of battery backup.

