Technology News
loading

Water Drop Discovered on Ryugu Asteroid Offers Clues to Origins of Life on Earth

The discovery of water on Ryugu bolsters the theory that asteroids could have "provided water, which contains salt and organic matter" in collisions with Earth.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 23 September 2022 13:50 IST
Water Drop Discovered on Ryugu Asteroid Offers Clues to Origins of Life on Earth

The sample has been divided among different scientific teams to maximise the chance of new discoveries

Highlights
  • Hayabusa-2 was launched in 2014 on its mission to Ryugu
  • The precious cargo has already yielded several insights
  • Hayabusa-2 returned to Earth's orbit two years ago

Specks of dust retrieved by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million kilometres from Earth have revealed a surprising component: a drop of water, scientists said Friday. The discovery offers new support for the theory that life on Earth was seeded from outer space.

The findings are in the latest research to be published from the analysis of 5.4 grams of rocks and dust gathered by the Hayabusa-2 probe from the asteroid Ryugu.

"This drop of water has great meaning," lead scientist Tomoki Nakamura of Tohoku University told reporters ahead of the research's publication in the journal Science on Friday.

"Many researchers believe that water was brought (from outer space) but we actually discovered water in Ryugu, an asteroid near Earth, for the first time."

F, and returned to Earth's orbit two years ago to drop off a capsule containing the sample.

The precious cargo has already yielded several insights, including organic material that showed some of the building blocks of life on Earth, amino acids, may have been formed in space.

The research published Friday says the team found a drop of fluid in the Ryugu sample "which was carbonated water containing salt and organic matter", Nakamura said.

That bolsters the theory that asteroids like Ryugu, or its larger parent asteroid, could have "provided water, which contains salt and organic matter" in collisions with Earth, Nakamura said.

"We have discovered evidence that this (process) may have been directly linked to, for example, the origin of the oceans or organic matter on Earth."

Nakamura's team, comprising about 150 researchers - including 30 from the United States, Britain, France, Italy, and China - is one of the largest teams analysing the sample from Ryugu.

The sample has been divided among different scientific teams to maximise the chance of new discoveries.

Kensei Kobayashi, an astrobiology expert and professor emeritus at Yokohama National University who is not part of the research group, hailed the discovery.

"The fact that water was discovered in the sample itself is surprising," given its fragility and the chances of it being destroyed in outer space, he told AFP.

"It does suggest that the asteroid contained water - in the form of fluid and not just ice - and organic matter may have been generated in that water."

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ryugu, Earth
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on TVs, Accessories
OpenSea to Rank NFTs Basis Their Rarity Aiming to Assist Collectors

Related Stories

Water Drop Discovered on Ryugu Asteroid Offers Clues to Origins of Life on Earth
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  4. Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
  5. Google Pixel Watch Teased in Promo Video Showing Design
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India: Details
  7. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  8. How to Watch Roger Federer's Last Match in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Offers on TVs, Accessories
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 11 Series Tipped to Include 50-Megapixel Sony IMX8-Series Camera
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances
  3. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Calls Bitcoin's Bear Market Good for Crypto Future
  4. Tecno Pova Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google System Update Brings App Installation Tracking on Secondary Devices, More: All Details
  6. Google Pixel Watch Promo Video Reveals Design, Teased to Offer Multiple Watch Faces
  7. Fitbit to Introduce Google Account Login From 2023; Will be Required for New Devices, Features: All Details
  8. Roger Federer's Last Match: How to Watch Laver Cup 2022 Live Stream in India
  9. OpenSea to Rank NFTs Basis Their Rarity Aiming to Assist Collectors
  10. Water Drop Discovered on Ryugu Asteroid Offers Clues to Origins of Life on Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.