Technology News
loading

Asteroid Ryugu Sample Has Dust Grains Older Than Our Solar System

The Hayabusa2 spacecraft of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was tasked with exploring asteroid Ryugu (162173).

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 20 August 2022 14:28 IST
Asteroid Ryugu Sample Has Dust Grains Older Than Our Solar System

Photo Credit: NASA/ JAXA

The spacecraft collected a sample from Ryugu and sent it back to Earth in 2020

Highlights
  • Asteroid Ryugu is shaped like a spinning top
  • The asteroid orbits the Sun every 16 months
  • Hayabusa2 spacecraft of the JAXA was tasked with exploring asteroid Ryugu

Examining samples from asteroid Ryugu, scientists have made a startling discovery. They have spotted microscopic grains of ancient materials that are even older than our Solar System. Located in the near-Earth solar orbit, asteroid Ryugu is shaped like a spinning top and orbits the Sun every 16 months. The Hayabusa2 spacecraft of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was tasked with exploring asteroid Ryugu (162173) from June 2018 to November 2019. Dispatching a series of landers and penetrators, the spacecraft collected a sample from Ryugu and sent it back to Earth in 2020. In the new analysis of this sample, scientists have detected pre-solar material in it and believe that studying them may shed some new light on the phenomena behind the formation of our solar system.

According to cosmochemist Jens Barosch of the Carnegie Institution of Washington, different types of presolar grains are the result of different types of stars and stellar processes. This can be identified using their isotopic signature, he added. The isotopes are considered to be crucial for understanding the chemistry of distant stars and the processes that took place in them.

“The opportunity to identify and study these grains in the lab can help us understand the astrophysical phenomena that shaped our Solar System, as well as other cosmic objects,” said Barosch. He is also the lead author of the study.

In the study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the team could detect 57 grains of presolar material. Previous studies had also spotted some presolar material in Ryugu. The team compared the newly discovered grains with those found in meteorites and observed that Ryugu's composition was similar to CI chondrites. These are a rare sub-type of carbonaceous chondrites, whose composition resembles with that of the Sun.

“The samples returned from asteroid Ryugu by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft contain presolar stardust grains. Their abundances and compositions are similar to presolar material found in CI chondrites,” researchers wrote in their paper. They added that the results provide evidence that Ryugu asteroid is closely related to chondrites.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ryugu, Asteroid
Mumbai Traffic Police Said to Be Investigating WhatsApp Message Threatening 26/11-Type Terror Attack
Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Thriller 'Jogi' Teaser Out Now

Related Stories

Asteroid Ryugu Sample Has Dust Grains Older Than Our Solar System
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researcher Makes Shocking Claims About iPhone Apps Of Meta, Instagram
  2. Google Pixel 7 Series Alleged Hands-On Video Shared Online: Details
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  5. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  6. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
  7. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  8. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Zomato-owned Blinkit Launches Printout Delivery Service in Few Areas
#Latest Stories
  1. Researcher Makes Shocking Claims About iPhone Apps Of Meta, Instagram and TikTok
  2. Google Wear OS May Get Smartwatch Backup Support When Switching to New Device: Report
  3. WhatsApp Adds Ability to View Status Updates in Chat List For Some Android Beta Testers: Report
  4. Gigantic Black Hole Jet Measuring Million Light-Years Across Spotted by Astronomers
  5. Asteroid Ryugu Sample Has Dust Grains Older Than Our Solar System
  6. Motorola Website Lists 10 Moto Edge, G Series Smartphones to Get Android 13 Update: All Details
  7. Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Thriller 'Jogi' Teaser Out Now
  8. Mumbai Traffic Police Said to Be Investigating WhatsApp Message Threatening 26/11-Type Terror Attack
  9. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Reportedly Invest $300 Million More in Northern Vietnam
  10. Google Pixel 7 Series Alleged Hands-On Video Shared Online; Said to Get Up to 12GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.