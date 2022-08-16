Technology News
loading

Chinese Smartphone Market Sees Sharp Decline in Q2 Shipments: Report

China's second-quarter smartphone shipments fell by 14.7 percent, which is the fifth consecutive quarterly decline, according to IDC.

By ANI | Updated: 16 August 2022 18:12 IST
Chinese Smartphone Market Sees Sharp Decline in Q2 Shipments: Report

Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo reported sharp declines in sales

Highlights
  • Analysts believe that the Chinese market is in deep trouble
  • Xiaomi and Oppo inundated the market with affordable Android devices
  • Multiple factors contributed to the decline

China's smartphone market boom comes to an end as it registers a sharp decline in demand within the mainland and outside.

As per the latest data, China's second-quarter smartphone shipments fell by 14.7 percent, which is the fifth consecutive quarterly decline, Financial Post, an American-based publication reported.

Analysts believe that the Chinese market is in deep trouble, and under the blow of multiple factors, the prospects are becoming bleaker and bleaker.

Earlier this week, a Bloomberg report stated that the Indian government is planning to ban Chinese phones under Rs 12,000 in the country.

The move is aimed at pushing Chinese telecommunication giants out of the lower segment of the world's second-biggest mobile market, reported Financial Post.

In recent months the Government of India has been investigating a number of Chinese smartphone manufacturers in India, and how their Indian subsidiaries have been laundering money, diverting their profits and money from India to their Chinese offices, in order to pay less tax and duties.

India is the world's second-biggest mobile market and is soon poised to become the world's largest smartphone market. However, the companies that dominate India's smartphone market are majorly Chinese.

Ever since manufacturers like Xiaomi and Oppo inundated the market with affordable Android devices, Indian mobile manufacturers have languished.

That is preciously the reason India seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than 12000 rupees to kickstart its faltering domestic market, reported Financial Post.

According to data released by the US research firm IDC, smartphone shipments in China fell 14.7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 67.2 million units.

It was the fifth consecutive quarter of declines in shipments and the second consecutive quarter of double-digit declines, with major players like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo reporting sharp declines in sales, reported Financial Post.

As per reports, multiple factors contributed to the decline. The first factor is attributable to the sharp drop in demand caused by the strict "Zero COVID Policy". China's severe COVID-19 restrictions are not good for all businesses. Lockdowns disrupted retail, logistics and manufacturing.

Under the economic downturn, the need to replace mobile phones has greatly reduced, and the life cycle of smartphones has become longer and longer.

But the bigger problem, however, is that the Chinese smartphone market is severely saturated, which could mean the end of China's more than 10-year smartphone boom, reported Financial Post.

As of the end of last year, there were more than 1.6 billion active mobile phone accounts in China, surpassing the population of 1.4 billion. The penetration rate is much higher than the global average, resulting in intense brand competition.

Data analysis firm, Canalys predicted at the end of July that China's mobile phone shipments this year are expected to be well below 300 million units, the lowest record in nearly 10 years, reported Financial Post.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo
Roskosmos Unveils First Physical Model of Planned Russian-Built Space Station

Related Stories

Chinese Smartphone Market Sees Sharp Decline in Q2 Shipments: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  2. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-Inch With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  3. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  7. iPhone, iPad Users May See Advertisements on More Apps Soon: Report
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Apple iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro With M2 Chip Could Launch in October
  10. Google Meet Gets Improved Quality, Performance for Background Effects
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M5 Spotted on Thailand’s NBTC Certification Database, Launch Expected Soon
  2. Apple Supplier BOE Hit by Power Rationing in Sichuan, Toyota Suspends Production: Report
  3. Crypto Losses Jumped Nearly 60 Percent in the First 7 Months of the Year: Chainalysis
  4. Chinese Smartphone Market Sees Sharp Decline in Q2 Shipments: Report
  5. Roskosmos Unveils First Physical Model of Planned Russian-Built Space Station
  6. Justin Bieber, Eminem Among 19 Celebrities to Get Grievance Letters for Promoting NFTs: Here’s Why
  7. Ethereum Soars Ahead of Upcoming ‘Merge’ Blockchain Upgrade to Energy-Efficient System
  8. Galaxy Digital Pulls Back from BitGo Acquisition as Crypto Sector’s First Billion Dollar Deal Falls Apart
  9. Chinese Regulator Publishes List of 30 Data Gathering Algorithms Used by ByteDance, Alibaba, More
  10. Vivo V25 Pro Alleged Marketing Images Leaked Online, Specifications Tipped: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.