  Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted as Part of Independence Day, Rakhi Sale

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted as Part of Independence Day, Rakhi Sale

Xiaomi is offering deals and offers on a number of smartphones in India.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 August 2022 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K50i 5G will be priced at Rs. 24,999 during the sale

Highlights
  • The sale will start from August 6
  • It coincides with Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale
  • The sale will end on August 11

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Redmi K50i 5G are among a string of other smartphones that will be available at discounted prices during Independence Day and Rakhi Sale. The Chinese company unveiled offers and deals on a wide selection of smartphones on Friday, and interested customers will be able to purchase these handsets soon. The offers and deals are also available on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, the Redmi 10 Prime, the Redmi 10 Power, the Redmi Note 11, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ among others.

Xiaomi unveiled offers of various smartphones as a part of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan sale. Customers can avail these offers starting August 6 till August 11 on Amazon. The early bird offers are live on the platform. It is noteworthy that the sale by Xiaomi will be live alongside the Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale 2022 during which SBI card holders can avail offers, essentially cutting the price further.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 62,999 will be available for Rs. 49,999 during the sale. As per Xiaomi, this is the first time that the smartphone is priced under Rs. 50,000 in India. Interested customers can avail additional discount of up to Rs. 13,000 including an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 using SBI credit card.

The recently-launched Redmi K50i 5G, will be available at Rs. 24,999 during the sale. It was launched at a price of Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant price in India is Rs. 28,999.

Similarly, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, which made its debut at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 43,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB version, will be available at Rs. 29,999. There are additional offers of up to Rs. 10,000, including an instant discount of Rs. 1,250 using SBI credit card.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available at a price of Rs. 19,999. The handset price in India at the time of launch started at Rs. 20,999 for the base model and its top-end model made its debut at Rs. 24,999. Other smartphones on discount include Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi 10A Power, Redmi 10A Sport, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi 11S, and Redmi Note 11.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted as Part of Independence Day, Rakhi Sale
