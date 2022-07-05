Zebronics Drip smartwatch has been launched in India on Tuesday, July 5. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling function and multiple fitness features. The wearable gets with a 1.7-inch display and users can wake up the display by simply raising their wrist and check notifications. The Drip smartwatch features an IP67 water resistant metal body with heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and blood pressure measurement. It is currently available for purchase on Amazon in different colours and two variants. It comes with 10 inbuilt wallpapers and several customisation options.

Zebronics Drip price and availability

The new Drip smartwatch from Zebronics is available on Amazon for purchase with different strap options. The smartwatch with the silicone strap has been launched with an introductory price of Rs. 1,999 and with an MRP of Rs. 6,499. On the other hand, the metal strap version of the smartwatch has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2,399 and with an MRP of Rs. 6,999. It is currently available for purchase in five colour options — Blue, Beige, Black in silicon strap, and Silver, Black in metal strap.

Zebronics Drip specifications

Zebronics Drip features a 1.7-inch square touchscreen, which the company claims is “very bright and vivid” and can be easily used under direct sunlight. The smartwatch comes with a metal frame that is IP67 rated. It also gets an inbuilt speaker and microphone for the Bluetooth calling function. Drip comes with voice assistant support that can activate Siri or Google Assistant on the user's smartphone.

The new smartwatch also gets meditation mode, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and blood pressuring monitoring with the inbuilt sensors. The health-related data can be viewed directly on the smartwatch or via the companion application on wearer's smartphone. Zebronics Drip also tracks steps, calories, and distance. It also comes with over 100 sports modes to choose from.

Zebronics Drip has been launched with four inbuilt games, eight menu user interfaces, and notification function for a few applications on your smartphone. The smartwatch also gets quick access function for frequently used applications and it also gets dual menu options for all inbuilt applications. Zebronics has claimed that the watch offers an average battery life of up to 5 days.

