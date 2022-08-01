Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses With 50-Megapixel Quad Bayer Camera, Sony OLED Display Announced: Report

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses have been reportedly priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,500).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 1 August 2022 19:41 IST
Xiaomi Mijia Glasses With 50-Megapixel Quad Bayer Camera, Sony OLED Display Announced: Report

Photo Credit: SparrowNews

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses can reportedly connect to a phone and rapidly import images

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mijia Glasses has been listed on XiaomiYouPin
  • The Mijia Glasses are said to feature a Sony OLED display
  • It reportedly packs a 10,200mAh battery

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses have been launched by the Chinese company. The glasses are listed on the XiaomiYouPin website and will be open for crowdfunding from August 3. The specifications of the glasses have been revealed, but at the time of writing, we were unable to verify the details. The Mijia glasses reportedly feature a 50-megapixel quad-bayer four-in-one wide angle camera and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with split optical image stabilisation (OIS). The glasses are said to weigh about 100g. Mijia glasses offer 5x optical zoom and 15x hybrid zoom, as per the report.

The Mijia Glasses from Xiaomi have been spotted listed on the XiaomiYouPin website for crowdfunding. The glasses will be available for crowdfunding starting August 3. Eligible customers can book a reservation for the Xiaomi Mijia Glasses directly from the website. The listing does not mention the price and features of the Xiaomi Mijia Glasses.

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses price (rumoured)

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera has been priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,500), according to a report by SparrowNews. For the crowddunding period, the glasses camera will be reportedly available for CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200). It is worth noting that we could not independently verify the pricing details or the following specifications.

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera specifications (rumoured)

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses reportedly features a 50-megapixel quad-bayer four-in-one wide angle camera and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The camera is said to be equipped with split OIS feature. It is said to offer 5x optical zoom and 16x hybrid zoom. It is said to let wearers record videos in real-time. It reportedly supports backtracking function and second-level rush capture. The backtracking function can retain image content from 10 seconds prior to pressing the shutter, the report added.

According to the report, the Xiaomi Mijia Glasses can connect to a smartphone and rapidly import the images. It is said to feature a built-in Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-core independent computing platform. The reports added that these are also augmented reality (AR) glasses. The Mijia Glasses can reportedly translate between English and Chinese. More feature are said to arrive with OTA updates in the future.

The glasses reportedly sport a combination of a Sony Micro OLED display and free-form optical prism with a light efficiency of 60 percent. It is said to be designed to produce peak brightness of 3,000 nits. As per the report, it has passed the German Rheinland low blue light certification. Xiaomi Mijia Glasses reportedly feature 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage. It is also said to sport dual-band Wi-Fi and support Bluetooth 5.0. It reportedly packs a 10,200mAh battery with 10W charging support. The company claims that it can record 100 minutes of continuous video, the report added.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera, Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera price, Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera specifications
WhatsApp Will Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone on Android: Report

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses With 50-Megapixel Quad Bayer Camera, Sony OLED Display Announced: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  2. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. Reliance Jio Top Bidder as 5G Spectrum Auction Concludes: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Passes Durability Test, Gets Poor Repairability Score
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Infinix InBook X1 Slim Review: All the Essentials at the Right Price
  8. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Announced, Deals Teased
  10. OnePlus Ace Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of August 3 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mijia Glasses With 50-Megapixel Quad Bayer Camera, Sony OLED Display Announced: Report
  2. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launch Date Tipped, Said to Be Available for Pre-Order on Same Day
  3. WhatsApp Will Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone on Android: Report
  4. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Instagram Account Hacked, Linked to Fake Elon Musk Crypto Account
  5. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  6. India’s Passenger Vehicle Makers See Double Digit Growth Amid Improvement in Chip Shortage Issue: Details
  7. Chainalysis Launches Subsidiary to Assist US Government Agencies in Investigating Crypto Crimes
  8. Centre Undertakes Series of Reform Measures to Make India Global Drone Hub by 2030, MoS Civil Aviation Says
  9. Aeva to Sell Industrial Sensors to German Firm for Self-Driving Mining Trucks, Automated Manufacturing
  10. US Said to Consider Crackdown on Chinese Memory Chip Manufacturers: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.