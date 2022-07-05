Technology News
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro With GPS Support, Always-on Display Launched: Price, Specifications

The Mi Band 7 Pro Smart Band offers independent satellite positioning.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 5 July 2022 00:59 IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro With GPS Support, Always-on Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with an always-on display

Highlights
  • Mi Band 7 Pro has launched by Xiaomi on Monday
  • The smart band sports a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display
  • Mi Band 7 Pro supports over 180 watch faces

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro has launched on Monday. The smart band offers GPS support and includes an always-on display (AOD). It sports a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED (280x456 pixels) display along with 326ppi pixel density. The Mi Band 7 Pro also offers independent satellite positioning, which helps in providing precise location-based tracking, without relying on the connected smartphone. The new Mi smart band comes as an upgraded version of the Mi Smart Band 7 which was launched in May.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro price, availability

The Mi Band 7 Pro from Xiaomi is currently on sale in China and has been priced at an introductory amount of CNY 379 (roughly Rs. 4,500). This offer is going to last for the customers till Thursday, July 7. The Mi Band 7 Pro will be then available at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,700). The smart band is available to purchase in Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White colour variants.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro specifications, features

The Mi Band 7 Pro sports a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display with a resolution of 280x456 pixels and 326ppi pixel density. The company had recently teased that the smart band offers an always-on display (AOD) to let users look at the current time and date, without raising their wrist. With built-in GPS support, the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro is able to offer independent satellite positioning. This helps in providing precise location-based tracking, without relying on the connected smartphone, as mentioned above.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with quick-release wristband support. This is an upgrade over the replaceable bands available with the existing Mi Smart Band models. Users can easily replace the quick-release wristbands of the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro with the ones that match their preferences and style.

Moreover, the wearable supports over 180 watch faces and comes with a 2.5D glass on top. In terms of fitness factors, Mi Smart Band 7 Pro offers 117 exercise modes, including 10 running courses and 14 professional sports modes. It also includes all-day heart rate and blood-oxygen tracking, sleep tracker, step count, calorie count and more.

On the battery front, the Mi Band 7 Pro packs a 235 mAh battery and can last up to 12 days on a single charge. It also comes with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, with NFC support and has Xiao AI voice assistant. The smart band has a 5ATM water-resistant design.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S launch

Along the launch of Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 Pro, the Chinese tech giant also unveiled Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S as the company's latest flagship smartphones on Monday. All the three variants of the Xiaomi 12S series come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that was unveiled in May. The smartphones also sport Leica optics. The Chinese company also launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition as its new MediaTek Dimensity-powered smartphone on July 4.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4860mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading:  Xiaomi, Mi Band 7 Pro, Mi Band 7 Pro Specifications, Mi Band,  Mi Band 7 Pro Price,  Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro Price
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Digital India Week 2022: PM Narendra Modi Launches Multiple Digital Portals in Gujarat
Twitter Said to Have Complied With Ministry of Electronics and IT's Final Notice

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro With GPS Support, Always-on Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
