Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.19.11 and 2.22.19.12 update said to include the new feature.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 August 2022 19:16 IST
WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports

Photo Credit: Samsung

WhatsApp update brings the ability to receive WhatsApp voice calls on Wear OS 3 smartwatch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 runs on Wear OS 3.5
  • The feature is still in development and has not been announced
  • WhatsApp's logo will be displayed on calls

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out an Android beta build that adds voice call support to Wear OS 3 smartwatches. With the latest update, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the recently launched Galaxy Watch 5 users can attend WhatsApp voice calls from their wrist. The feature is reportedly enabled by default on WhatsApp for Android beta versions 2.22.19.11 and 2.22.19.12. WhatsApp's logo could already display on calls to distinguish them from normal phone calls. Users with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.19.11 or newer will get incoming call notifications from the app on their Wear OS 3 compatible Galaxy Watch.

As per user reports on Reddit, WhatsApp with its latest beta release now brings the ability to receive WhatsApp voice calls on Wear OS 3 smartwatches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 running on Wear OS 3 are getting the feature.

As per a report by 9to5Google, WhatsApp for Android beta v2.22.19.12 is bringing the ability to receive WhatsApp voice calls on a connected Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Though, some Reddit users have confirmed that the functionality is available on Galaxy Watch 4 with WhatsApp for Android beta v2.22.19.11.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 show a different UI for WhatsApp voice calls. As per screenshots shared on Reddit, WhatsApp's logo is displayed under the contact details on calls originating from the instant messaging platform to differentiate it from normal calls. It is shown with Accept and Decline sliders. The Galaxy Watch 5 paired with the Google Pixel 6 smartphone is reportedly not showing the WhatsApp logo, meaning the UI is the same as regular calls.

The new functionality is currently exclusive to WhatsApp beta users and we may see a public rollout of this in the coming days, as per the report. The feature is expected to undergo changes before the final release.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp for Android, Wear OS 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Reddit, Samsung
Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Related Stories

WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold With a 17-Inch Foldable Display Launched: Details
  2. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  3. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications, Renders Leak Online
  5. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  6. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  7. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  8. iPhone 14 Series to Get New Colour Options, MagSafe Improvements: Report
  9. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  10. Seven Upcoming WhatsApp Features to Look Out For
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold With 17-Inch Foldable Display Launched: All Details
  2. Redmi Pad 4G Bags China 3C Certification, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Details
  3. WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports
  4. Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Oppo Find N2 Will Not Have Crease Issues on Its Folding Display: Pete Lau
  6. Samsung Foldable Phone With Expandable, Wrappable Display Seen in New Patent Filing: Report
  7. NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Rare Ring Phenomenon Around Star 5,600 Light-Years Away
  8. Zomato Begins Testing Intercity Legends Feature for Food Delivery Across States in Gurugram, South Delhi
  9. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Could Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-Series SoC; September Launch Tipped Again: Report
  10. Huawei Mate 50 Series Camera With Variable Aperture Teased Ahead of September 6 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.