Technology News
loading

Wearables Market in India Grew 20.1 Percent YoY in Q1 2022, Indian Brands Capture Top Positions: IDC

The average selling price (ASP) of the overall wearables category has reportedly declined by 17.1 percent in Q1 2022.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 17 May 2022 19:27 IST
Wearables Market in India Grew 20.1 Percent YoY in Q1 2022, Indian Brands Capture Top Positions: IDC

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Watches retained their fastest growth in the Indian wearables market in the first quarter

Highlights
  • Smartwatches saw a 173 percent YoY growth in Q1 2022
  • Fire-Boltt captured the fourth position among top five brands
  • Realme took fifth place among the top five brands

Wearables market in India that consists of smartwatches, earbuds, and wristbands grew by 20.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2022, according to a report by IDC. While watches continued to be the fastest-growing category in the quarter between January to March, by shipping 3.7 million units with a growth of 173 percent, wrist bands continued to decline annually for the ninth consecutive quarter. Moreover, Boat, Noise, OnePlus, Fire-Boltt, and Realme emerged among the top five brands in the wearables market in the first quarter.

Market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) latest report says that the average selling price (ASP) of the overall wearables category has declined by 17.1 percent YoY primarily due to a stronger decline in the ASP of watches.

In terms of segments, as mentioned, watches retained their fastest growth in the Indian wearables market with 3.7 million shipments and a growth of 173 percent YoY in the first quarter of 2022. While the basic watches accounted for 95.1 percent of the overall watch category shipments with a growth of 202.1 percent YoY, the smartwatch shipments have declined 4.2 percent annually, as per the report.

Moreover, the overall wristwear segment (which includes watches and wrist bands) has witnessed a growth of 87.5 percent in Q122, with a total shipment of 4 million units.

The earwear segment, on the other hand, grew 48.3 percent YoY and also accounted for 71.3 percent of the overall wearables category in the first quarter.

idc wearables market share chart screenshot idc wearables

Photo Credit: screenshot/ IDC

“Aggressive discounts, new features, and a strong push from brands and channel partners are encouraging consumers to upgrade and spend more on wearable watches,” says Anisha Dumbre, Senior Market Analyst, Client Devices, IDC India. “While dependence on devices like TWS and wearable watches is increasing, supply remains a concern for the industry. Intense competition in the sub $50 (roughly Rs.3,880) category is pushing all brands to offer competitive offerings in terms of pricing, features, and device design,” Dumbre added.

Indian brands Boat having 5.2 percent YoY growth with a 22.9 percent market share and Noise having 150.1 percent YoY growth with a 10.9 percent market share captured the top two positions among the top five emerging wearable brands in Q1 2022.

OnePlus, on the other hand, took the third position with a 13.8 percent market share, but was the only player in the top five to register a decline of 35.8 percent YoY in the quarter, the report noted.

Indian brand, Fire-Boltt entered the fourth position with a 6.6 percent market share, while Realme managed to capture fifth place by witnessing a growth of 26.6 percent YoY in Q1 2022.

idc wearables top brands chart screenshot idc wearables

Photo Credit: screenshot/IDC

“The outlook for 2022 remains strong as wearables will try to attract users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The healthy growth is attracting newer players to the market, as brands in the other devices and accessory space are entering,” says Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, IDC India. With the continuing push from the brands, 2Q22 (Apr-Jun) is expected to see healthy YoY growth. The aggressive offers, sales, and marketing around the festive season in 2H22 (Jul-Dec) are expected to continue this growth momentum through the year for the wearable device categories.

She further adds, “With the PLI scheme for wearables announced by the government, key players in the ecosystem have begun foraying into local manufacturing of these devices and launching ‘Made in India' products, possibly leading to further lowering of the ASPs.”.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IDC Report, Wearables, Boat, Noise, OnePlus, Fire-Boltt, Realme, Smartwatch, Wristbands, Earbuds
Vivo T2 Listed on Company’s China Website, JD.com; Tipped to Launch on May 23
iQoo Neo 6 Launch Date in India Reportedly Leaked by Amazon as May 31
Wearables Market in India Grew 20.1 Percent YoY in Q1 2022, Indian Brands Capture Top Positions: IDC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Alleged Render Offers Glimpse at Rear Camera Module
  3. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  4. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  5. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  6. Elon Musk's Starlink Now Available to Ship Immediately in 32 Countries
  7. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  8. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  9. WhatsApp May No Longer Notify Members When Someone Exits a Group
  10. OnePlus Nord Getting Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Introduces New Accessibility Features Including Door Detection, Live Captions
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Listed on Official China Website, Reno 8 Pro+ Design Captured in Hands-On Video
  3. WhatsApp Premium Subscription Model Under Testing for Business Profiles: Report
  4. Wearables Market in India Grew 20.1 Percent YoY in Q1 2022, Indian Brands Capture Top Positions: IDC
  5. Apple Testing Electronic Paper Displays for Its Foldable Devices: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Leaked Ahead of May 19 Launch: All Details
  7. TP-Link Tapo Smart Home Lineup With Four 2K Security Cameras, RGB Light Strip Launched: Price, Details
  8. iQoo Neo 6 Launch Date in India Reportedly Leaked by Amazon as May 31
  9. Fortnite’s New Update Will Let Users Access V-Bucks Purchased Across Platforms, Says Epic Games
  10. New Organic Transistors Facilitate Higher Density Circuit Integration for High-Performance Mobile Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.