watchOS 9 With Improved Health Tracking, New Watch Faces Unveiled at WWDC 2022

watchOS 9 will be available for download as a new software update later this year.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 June 2022 23:42 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

watchOS 9 is coming to users with new fitness and health tracking features

Highlights
  • watchOS 9 comes with a AFib History feature
  • The new watchOS release comes with a Medications app
  • watchOS 9 carries new workout features for fitness enthusiasts

Apple unveiled watchOS 9 at the WWDC 2022 keynote on Monday. The new watchOS release will help Apple Watch users better track their health and fitness, along with the ability to continuously monitor atrial fibrillation (AFib) and updated sleep tracking. Apple has also introduced the Medications app through the new watchOS 9. Further, watchOS 9 brings new watch faces and an updated user experience. Apple has additionally brought new workout features to attract fitness enthusiasts.

watchOS 9 availability

The watchOS 9 update has initially been released for developers who are a part of the Apple Developer Program. A public beta of watchOS 9 will reach users next month. The latest watchOS will also be available as a free software update for the Apple Watch Series 4 or later paired with iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2020) or later running iOS 16 this fall (somewhere in September).

watchOS 9 features

One of the biggest changes that come through watchOS 9 is the expansion of fitness and health tracking. The new watchOS release brings a AFib History feature to track and monitor users in the state of atrial fibrillation over a particular period — time of day or week. Users can also share a PDF of their AFib patterns with their doctor.

The watchOS 9 release also brings four new watch faces, namely, Playtime as well as the updated Astronomy, Lunar, and Metropolitan. The update also brings new features across workouts types, including heart rate zones. Additionally, there is a new custom workout mode to let you add alerts as per your workout. Apple has also introduced a multi sport workout type that is claimed to sue sensor fusion on the Apple watch to "detect when you finish one leg of your race and the transitioning to the next so it can automatically switch between swimming, cycling and running."

In addition to the updated workouts experience, watchOS 9 brings Sleep Stages to enhance sleep tracking on the Apple Watch. The company claimed the new addition is capable of detecting REM, Core, and Deep sleep stages.

Apple's watchOS 9 also includes a Medications app to let users discreetly track their medications, vitamins, and supplements from their wrist. Users can also use the iPhone camera to scan a label of their medication and add its data to the preloaded app on the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS release comes with the new Reminders app that lets users add or edit key details such as date and time, location, tags, and notes. There is also the new Calendar app that allows users to create new events directly from the Apple Watch.

During the keynote, Apple also mentioned that the "health data is encrypted on device and is not shared without your explicit permission."

watchos 9 feature image apple watchOS 9

watchOS 9 features at a glance
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Apple Watch users through watchOS 9 will get support for six new keyboard languages as well as the new Family Setup to let kids control compatible home devices from their wrist. Further, the new watchOS release comes with an updated watch face editor to let users change background colour for watch faces.

The release of watchOS 9 sets the stage for the new Apple Watch models that are rumoured to debut later this year, with improved design and in three different variants. Also, the new watchOS version is designed to make the Apple Watch a strong competitor against the smartwatches running on Google's Wear OS that also received a slew of updates at the I/O 2022 conference last month.

Apple will make watchOS 9 available for download as a new software update for Apple Watch models later this year.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
