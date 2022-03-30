Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Series 7 Fast Charging Breaking After watchOS 8.5 Update, Some Users Say

The fast charging feature was exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 7.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 30 March 2022 19:01 IST
Apple Watch Series 7 Fast Charging Breaking After watchOS 8.5 Update, Some Users Say

Apple Watch Series 7 fast charging no longer seems to be working for some users

Highlights
  • watchOS 8.5 update brought ability to authorise Apple TV purchases
  • The update had also improved irregular rhythm notifications
  • Apple Watch Series 7 users shared their experience on Reddit

The watchOS 8.5 update which was released for the Apple Watch last week is reportedly breaking fast charging support. The update had brought the ability to authorise Apple TV purchases and subscriptions directly from the users' wrist. Users could also use audio hints in Fitness+ with audio commentary of visually demonstrated moves during workouts following the update. But recent reports point to Apple Watch Series 7 users confirming that the watchOS 8.5 appears to break support for fast charging — a feature that was exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 7.

As highlighted in a report by 9to5Mac, following the watchOS 8.5 update, the Apple Watch Series 7 fast charging no longer seems to be working for some users. A number of affected Apple Watch Series 7 users have taken to Apple's support forums and Reddit to share how the fast charging support has slowed down since updating to watchOS 8.5.

A user on Reddit said, “Since updating to 8.5, my series 6 only charges to about 49 percent overnight. Tried turning off and restarting. No go. I hope an update is coming. Very frustrating. Another user said, “Well mine seems to be charging about half as fast as it was prior to update, maybe… the night before the update I got 40 percent in 15min, 20 percent -60 percent and then to 90 percent in another 15min. After updating to 8.5 I got 40 percent in about 30min 52 percent -92 percent. But maybe it slowed down cause it's at the higher end of the charge? I guess i should have run it down to 20 percent. It does seem to be charging pretty fast though. I mean it's quit acceptable nonetheless. Have you restarted the watch and tried it again?”

The latest watchOS release from Apple had updated irregular rhythm notifications designed to improve atrial fibrillation identification. The watchOS 8.5 release also included a list of patches that are detailed on the security updates page. Users with watchOS 8.5 also got a new tool to let users recover their Apple Watch wirelessly. Previously, users needed to visit a service centre to fix the firmware on the Apple Watch in case of an unresolvable issue.

As mentioned earlier, the update had also added the ability to authorise Apple TV purchases and subscriptions directly from the users' wrist. Users were also able use audio hints in Fitness+ with audio commentary of visually demonstrated moves during workouts following the update.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: watchOS 8.5, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch, Apple
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
UGC Drafts Handbook on 'Digital Hygiene', Details Redefined Protocols for Virtual Classrooms
Russia Draws Up 2 Cases Against Google for Not Removing Banned Content From YouTube
Apple Watch Series 7 Fast Charging Breaking After watchOS 8.5 Update, Some Users Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  2. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  3. Mahindra Drops Thar NFTs in First Push into Crypto Space
  4. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  5. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  6. Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Debut: All Details
  7. Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow
  8. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo F21 Pro Series Set to Debut in India on April 12
#Latest Stories
  1. FBI Says Russian Hackers Scanning US Energy Systems, pose 'Current' Threat’
  2. Realme 8 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update in India
  3. Russia Draws Up 2 Cases Against Google for Not Removing Banned Content From YouTube
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 Fast Charging Breaking After watchOS 8.5 Update, Some Users Say
  5. UGC Drafts Handbook on 'Digital Hygiene', Details Redefined Protocols for Virtual Classrooms
  6. Binance CEO Chengpeng Zhao Says ‘Crypto Terrible for Avoiding Sanctions’: Here’s Why
  7. PlayStation Store Spring Sale 2022: Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, and More Get Discounts
  8. Opera's Crypto Browser Plans to Add Support for Solana, Polygon, Ronin and Other Blockchain Networks
  9. Lionel Messi Signs $20 Million Deal to Become an Ambassador for Crypto Fan Token Platform Socios
  10. Japan Display Unveils New Technology That is Claimed to Extend Smartwatch Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.