Timex Fit 2.0 was launched in India on Wednesday, a variant featuring a square dial. Last year, the American company had launched a variant of the Timex Fit 2.0 with a circular dial. The wearable features a 1.72-inch full touch display and supports Bluetooth calling. Timex Fit 2.0 also comes with multiple sports modes and several fitness trackers including heart rate monitor, blood pressure tracking, and SpO2 monitor among others. The smartwatch maker also claims a battery life of seven days for the Timex Fit 2.0. The wearable comes in three different colour options and can be purchased from the official website of Timex.

Timex Fit 2.0 price in India, availability

The new Timex Fit 2.0 is priced at an MRP of Rs. 5,995 but is listed at price of Rs. 5,515 on the official website of Timex. Timex is offering the wearable in three colour options — Black, Blue, and White.

Timex Fit 2.0 specifications

Timex Fit 2.0 features a metal square and a 1.72-inch full touch display with 360x385 resolution. The dial comes in Black colour.

The latest wearable by Timex comes with heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood pressure tracking sensors among other vital fitness tracking features. The new variant of the Timex Fit 2.0 also offers activity tracking with 20 sports modes as compared to only seven sports modes in the variant that was launched in August 2021.

Timex claims a battery life of up to seven days for the Fit 2.0. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and calling support. The wearable also lets users control music playback remotely from the connected smartphone.

The 2021 variant of the smartwatch also came with IP54 certification for water, dust, and sweat resistance. No rating of the new version of the Timex Fit 2.0 has been mentioned yet, but we've reached out for details.