Technology News
loading

Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Square Dial Launched in India at Rs. 5,995

Last year, Timex had launched a variant of the Timex Fit 2.0 with a circular dial.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 April 2022 18:00 IST
Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Square Dial Launched in India at Rs. 5,995

Photo Credit: Timex

Timex Fit 2.0 features a metal square and a 1.72-inch full touch display

Highlights
  • Timex Fit 2.0 comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options
  • Timex claims a battery life of up to seven days for the Fit 2.0
  • Timex Fit 2.0 also offers activity tracking with 20 sports modes

Timex Fit 2.0 was launched in India on Wednesday, a variant featuring a square dial. Last year, the American company had launched a variant of the Timex Fit 2.0 with a circular dial. The wearable features a 1.72-inch full touch display and supports Bluetooth calling. Timex Fit 2.0 also comes with multiple sports modes and several fitness trackers including heart rate monitor, blood pressure tracking, and SpO2 monitor among others. The smartwatch maker also claims a battery life of seven days for the Timex Fit 2.0. The wearable comes in three different colour options and can be purchased from the official website of Timex.

Timex Fit 2.0 price in India, availability

The new Timex Fit 2.0 is priced at an MRP of Rs. 5,995 but is listed at price of Rs. 5,515 on the official website of Timex. Timex is offering the wearable in three colour options — Black, Blue, and White.

Timex Fit 2.0 specifications

Timex Fit 2.0 features a metal square and a 1.72-inch full touch display with 360x385 resolution. The dial comes in Black colour.

The latest wearable by Timex comes with heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood pressure tracking sensors among other vital fitness tracking features. The new variant of the Timex Fit 2.0 also offers activity tracking with 20 sports modes as compared to only seven sports modes in the variant that was launched in August 2021.

Timex claims a battery life of up to seven days for the Fit 2.0. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and calling support. The wearable also lets users control music playback remotely from the connected smartphone.

The 2021 variant of the smartwatch also came with IP54 certification for water, dust, and sweat resistance. No rating of the new version of the Timex Fit 2.0 has been mentioned yet, but we've reached out for details.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Timex, Timex Fit 2.0, Timex Fit 2.0 price in India, Timex Fit 2.0 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Binance Leads Investors’ Contribution to Bail Out Victims of $615-Million Digital Coin Heist
TikTok Is Having a Bad War, Disinformation Experts Say

Related Stories

Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Square Dial Launched in India at Rs. 5,995
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Yet Again in India
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  5. Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival 2022 Offers Big Discounts on Phones, TVs
  6. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Sales Reducing Due to GOS Scandal: Report
  8. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops Debut in India
  9. Realme C35 Review: More Than Meets the Eye?
  10. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Pad, Vivo X80 Pro+ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings
  2. iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications
  3. Sennheiser CX, CX Plus True Wireless Earphones With Up to 27 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Renders Surface Online, Suggests Dual Rear Cameras
  5. iQoo 9 Phoenix (Orange) Colour Changing Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Goldman Sachs to Launch Over-The-Counter Ether Options Trading Soon
  7. Rainbow Six Mobile Announced, Ubisoft Opens Registration on Android and iOS
  8. Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Square Dial Launched in India at Rs. 5,995
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Get Single-Hinge Design, Improved Cameras Including a 3x Telephoto Lens: Reports
  10. Binance Leads Investors’ Contribution to Bail Out Victims of $615-Million Digital Coin Heist
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.