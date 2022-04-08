TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS smartwatch by Beijing-based Mobvoi has been launched in India. The new smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and is based on Google's Wear OS. The new TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display and packs a heart rate monitor along with a blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitor. The new wearable has stainless steel and nylon with a fibreglass build and comes with a replaceable fluoro rubber strap. It has inbuilt GPS and is certified to be dust and water resistant with an IP68 rating. The smartwatch can last up to 45 days on a single charge in Essential Mode.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS price in India, availability

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS price in India has been set at Rs. 29,999. The smartwatch is available for purchase via the company website and Amazon in a single Shadow Black colour option.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS specifications, features

The new TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS runs on Google's Wear OS 2.6. It features a 1.4-inch AMOLED FSTN (Film compensated Super Twisted Nematic) display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. The colour display includes always-on display support and delivers a pixel density of 326ppi. It comes with Corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint cover glass protection as well. The backlight of the smartwatch can be customised via the paired smartphone.

Under the hood, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and Mobvoi dual-processor system. The wearable also offers 1GB of RAM as well as 8GB of onboard storage. The smartwatch vibrates to offer reminders and it features a microphone and speaker as well.

It supports more than 100 workout modes including walking, cycling, and hiking, among others. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS offer support for detecting IHB (irregular heartbeat) or atrial fibrillation (AFib) within the device. This feature is not available in the UK.

As mentioned, TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS comes with an IP68 build and has military-grade (MIL-STD-810G) durability. The new smartwatch has an inbuilt GPS. Bluetooth v5, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and Wi-Fi:802.11b/g/n are the other connectivity options available on the wearable. The wearable supports NFC payments via Google Pay. The new offering by Mobvoi also tracks the sleep and stress of the user.

Sensors on TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS include an accelerometer, barometer, gyro, low latency off-body sensor, and HD photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS packs a 577mAh battery. The smartwatch has two modes — Smart Mode and Essential Mode — that allow users to switch between performance and battery efficiency. It is said to deliver up to 72 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and up to 45 days of battery life in Essential Mode. TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS measures 47x48x12.3mm and weighs 41 grams.

