TicWatch GTW eSIM Smartwatch With 4G Calling, Up to 30 Days of Battery Launched

TicWatch GTW eSIM sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with support for 100+ watch faces.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 May 2022 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: JD.com

TicWatch GTW eSIM comes in a Black colour option

Highlights
  • TicWatch GTW eSIM supports 100+ sport modes
  • It has IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
  • TicWatch GTW eSIM also has NFC support

TicWatch GTW eSIM smartwatch was launched in China this week. The wearable comes with an eSIM functionality that allows the wearer to make calls from the watch itself when it is not connected to a smartphone. The watch is also claimed to offer up to 30 days of battery life on a single charge and it also offers NFC support that allows for making payments with just a tap. The TicWatch GTW eSIM features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, support for over 100 sports, and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

TicWatch GTW eSIM price, availability

TicWatch GTW eSIM price is set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,600). It is currently available for pre-booking on JD.com, and will go on sale from June 2. The India availability of the TicWatch GTW eSIM smartwatch is not known yet.

TicWatch GTW eSIM specifications

The TicWatch GTW eSIM sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, and comes with support for over 100 watch faces. The smartwatch can be coupled with leather or metal straps. It comes with an eSIM facility that allows its wearer to make a call without having to connect the smartwatch to a mobile device. The calling facility is currently available with two service providers in China.

Coming to health-related features, the TicWatch GTW eSIM comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and breathing. The detailed data can be accessed on the phone via an app. When it comes to sports-related features, the wearable is said to come with support for over 100 sports and exercises. These include cycling, football, hiking, running, skipping, among others. It also gets a TicMotion AI algorithm that is claimed to automatically sense what sport the wearer is playing.

There is an NFC feature on the TicWatch GTW eSIM smartwatch. The feature is supported in over 300 cities in China, and users can pay for their travel with just a tap. Other features of the smartwatch include GPS, music control, and support for smart notifications from apps such as WeChat.

In terms of battery, the TicWatch GTW eSIM is fitted with a 595mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to 30 days of battery under regular usage, and up to 7 days when used for calling, listening to music, among others. The wearable is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. It comes with Bluetooth v5.0, and weighs 38.5 grams.

Ticwatch GTW eSIM

Ticwatch GTW eSIM

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Stainless Steel
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
