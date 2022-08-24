Technology News
Tagg Verve Connect Ultra, Verve Max Buzz With Large Displays Launched in India: Details

Tagg Verve Connect Ultra and Verve Max Buzz have an IP67 dust and water resistant rating.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 24 August 2022 15:15 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Highlights
  • Tagg Verve Connect Ultra comes in four colour variants
  • Tagg Verve Max Buzz will be available in six colourways
  • Wearables from Tagg come with multiple health trackers

Tagg Verve Connect Ultra and Verve Max Buzz have been launched in India. The Verve Connect Ultra features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with an always on option while the Verve Max Buzz comes with a 1.81-inch display. Both the smartwatches house over 120 sports modes and have an IP67 dust and water resistant rating. The wearables also sport the password protect feature and includes smart features like notification alerts, multiple health trackers among others. The Tagg Verve Connect Ultra comes in four colour variants while the Verve Max Buzz will be available in five colourways.

Tagg Verve Connect Ultra, Verve Max Buzz price in India

The Tagg Verve Connect Ultra has been priced at Rs. 3,499 and is currently available for purchase at Amazon. Meanwhile, the Tagg Verve Max Buzz is currently being sold on Flipkart for Rs. 1,999.

As mentioned earlier, The Tagg Verve Connect Ultra comes in four colour variants including Beige, Black, Blue, and Gold, while the Verve Max Buzz will be available in six colourways including Black, Blue, Gray, Gold, and Green.

Tagg Verve Connect Ultra, Tagg Verve Max Buzz specifications

The Verve Connect Ultra sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with an always on option while the Verve Max Buzz comes with a 1.81-inch display. Both smartwatches feature over 120 sports modes including walking, running, and cycling among others. The wearables from Tagg also come with multiple health trackers including heart rate tracker, and SpO2 tracker among others.

The Tagg Verve Connect Ultra and Tagg Verve Max Buzz also come with a password protect feature to ensure data protection in the smartwatches. The wearables also house smart features including smart notifications, daily activity tracker, and low power mode among others.

The Verve Connect Ultra and Verve Max Buzz from Tagg are also IP67 dust and water resistant rated.

Jasmin Jose
Tagg Verve Connect Ultra, Verve Max Buzz With Large Displays Launched in India: Details
