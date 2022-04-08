Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition is the latest launch from the luxury watch company. The golf-centric smartwatch is designed to the sport's afficionados, offering a unique design and handy features to boot. The vanilla Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch was launched earlier this year, and the company claims to have come up with several features unique to this Golf edition. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS phones. When paired with the Tag Heuer app, Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition can be used to share 3D videos of your shots. It also keeps a track of scores on the watch face.

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf price, availability

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition will be available later this month at a premium price tag of $2,650 (roughly Rs.2,01,100) via the official website and in select stores as well. There's no word on its availability in India.

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition comes with two straps — White and Black — marked by golf-inspired designs. It also comes with five golf-inspired watch faces which are exclusive to this model.

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf specifications, features

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip. It can track your fitness goals, manages your workouts, and monitor your calories with the integrated heart rate sensor. The smartwatch comes with GPS support and an accelerometer. There is an altimeter as well, which can be useful to tell the change in elevations during a game of golf. The smartwatch runs on Wear OS 2.0, and is upgradable to Wear OS 3.0 when available.

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition smartwatch claims to have 3D visuals and high-resolution 2D maps of hazards and distances on more than 40,000 golf courses around the world. The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition also comes with an inbuilt ball marker that can be pulled out anytime during a game to mark your ball's position on the course. In case you lose it, there's a spare one available in the box.