Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch has been launched in India. The smartwatch sports a 1.32-inch Ultraview IPS Display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels. It comes with 500 nits brightness. The Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch supports 37 sports modes such as running, cycling, hiking, climbing, and more. The company claims that users can store and play approximately 100 songs on the watch and can connect their TWS earphones directly to it. Moreover, the Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch features dual Bluetooth support.

Syska SW300 Polar price in India, availability

The SW300 Polar smartwatch from Syska has been priced at Rs. 3,299 and can be purchased from Syska's official website. It is also available to buy from e-commerce site Flipkart at Rs. 3,499.

Besides this, buyers will get an option to buy the Syska SW300 Polar in Black, Blue, Green and Grey colour variants.

Syska SW300 Polar specifications, features

The Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch sports a 1.32-inch Ultraview IPS Display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels and 500 nits brightness. The smartwatch packs Bluetooth calling feature along with a TWS connection option. As mentioned above, it supports 37 sports modes such as running, cycling, hiking, climbing, and more with GPS connections.

The Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch features more than 200 cloud watch faces, and it comes with dual Bluetooth support. The company claims that Bluetooth v5.0 is used for music, camera control and reminders. Whereas Bluetooth v5.0 and v3.0 can both be used for Bluetooth calling, music control, and notifications. The smartwatch also provides adaptive power-saving technology for the Bluetooth calling function.

In terms of fitness, the Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch comes with a heart rate tracker, female health tracker, blood oxygen level tracker, sleep monitor, stress monitor, step count tracker and more. Additional features of the smartwatch include built-in storage for offline music, message notifications, weather updates, hand sanitisation reminder, anti-lost reminders, find phone, stopwatch and a few more.

An IP67-rated water resistance smartwatch claims to have a battery life of up to 10 days. The smartwatch is also compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.