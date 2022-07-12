Technology News
Syska SW300 Polar Smartwatch With Dual Bluetooth Support Launched in India: All Details

The Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch is available in Black, Blue, Green, and Grey colour variants

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 12 July 2022 15:44 IST
Photo Credit: Syska

Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch comes with a stress monitor, heart rate tracker and SPO2 monitor

Highlights
  • SW300 Polar smartwatch features 37 sports modes
  • The smartwatch sports a 1.32-inch Ultraview IPS Display
  • Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch features hand sanitisation reminder

Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch has been launched in India. The smartwatch sports a 1.32-inch Ultraview IPS Display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels. It comes with 500 nits brightness. The Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch supports 37 sports modes such as running, cycling, hiking, climbing, and more. The company claims that users can store and play approximately 100 songs on the watch and can connect their TWS earphones directly to it. Moreover, the Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch features dual Bluetooth support.

Syska SW300 Polar price in India, availability

The SW300 Polar smartwatch from Syska has been priced at Rs. 3,299 and can be purchased from Syska's official website. It is also available to buy from e-commerce site Flipkart at Rs. 3,499.

Besides this, buyers will get an option to buy the Syska SW300 Polar in Black, Blue, Green and Grey colour variants.

Syska SW300 Polar specifications, features

The Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch sports a 1.32-inch Ultraview IPS Display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels and 500 nits brightness. The smartwatch packs Bluetooth calling feature along with a TWS connection option. As mentioned above, it supports 37 sports modes such as running, cycling, hiking, climbing, and more with GPS connections.

The Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch features more than 200 cloud watch faces, and it comes with dual Bluetooth support. The company claims that Bluetooth v5.0 is used for music, camera control and reminders. Whereas Bluetooth v5.0 and v3.0 can both be used for Bluetooth calling, music control, and notifications. The smartwatch also provides adaptive power-saving technology for the Bluetooth calling function.

In terms of fitness, the Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch comes with a heart rate tracker, female health tracker, blood oxygen level tracker, sleep monitor, stress monitor, step count tracker and more. Additional features of the smartwatch include built-in storage for offline music, message notifications, weather updates, hand sanitisation reminder, anti-lost reminders, find phone, stopwatch and a few more.

An IP67-rated water resistance smartwatch claims to have a battery life of up to 10 days. The smartwatch is also compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black
Display Size 33mm
Compatible OS Android 5.0 &amp iOS 10.0 and above
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
ZTE Axon 40 Pro With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Android 12 Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
