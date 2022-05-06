Technology News
loading

Noise Leads as India Smartwatch Market Grows 173 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research

Noise led the market in Q1 2022 with a market share of 23 percent.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 May 2022 18:27 IST
Noise Leads as India Smartwatch Market Grows 173 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research

The Colorfit Pulse was the best-selling model from Noise

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt came in second position for the first time
  • Dizo came in the top five spots for the first time
  • Amazfit declined 35 percent YoY in the first quarter

India's smartwatch market grew 173 percent YoY in Q1 2022, according to the most recent Counterpoint data. Smartwatch maker Noise led the market in the first quarter with a market share of 23 percent. Fire-Boltt came second for the first time with a 21 percent market share. Boat was placed in third spot with a 16 percent share in the market. Dizo entered the top five list for the first time in Q1 2022. It is worth noting that more than ten brands entered the market in the first quarter including Defy, Fastrack, Truke, and Reebok. Amazfit declined 35 percent YoY in Q1 2022.

The top three brands — Noise, Fire-Boltt, and Boat — had a market share of 60 percent. According to the Counterpoint data, Noise was able to capture the first position with 23 percent market share by its value-for-money offerings, emphasis on the Make-in-India scheme along with adding relevant features to its product portfolio. The Colorfit Pulse was the best-selling model from Noise.

Fire-Boltt came in second position for the first time by bringing out affordable and feature-packed products. The smartwatch brand targeted diverse smartwatch segments like fashion, lifestyle, fitness, and luxury to grab 21 percent of the market share with its Ninja Pro Max being the company's most popular device. Boat, which came in the third spot with a 16 percent market share, had updated its portfolio with five new smartwatch models in the first quarter of the year. Almost two-thirds of Boat's total portfolio was captured by the Xtend and Storm models.

Dizo came in the top five spots for the first time. Dizo increased its offline presence in the first quarter along with introducing the OLED display with its Watch R.

The Rs. 1,000 – Rs. 2,000 retail price band also reached a bigger market share of 14 percent as compared to 2 percent just a year ago. The market share of wearables under Rs. 5,000 retail price band went up from 78 percent to 87 percent. The first spot in the Rs. 10,000 – Rs. 15,000 price range was taken by OnePlus with 45 percent of market share. Apple's wearables continue to lead the premium smartwatch segment, that is, wearables costing more than Rs. 30,000 with over 87 percent market share.

Talking about the features of the wearables, Research Analyst Harshit Rastogi said, “The brands are pushing larger displays, which consumers are readily accepting. By pushing larger displays, the brands are also attracting smart band users as these bands have limited functionality due to smaller displays. The contribution of the >1.5-inch smartwatches increased to more than half of the total smartwatch market from just 11 percent last year. In addition, some of the most demanded features like SpO2 are now present at all price levels. Blood pressure monitoring as well as voice assistant are trickling down to lower price bands to attract budget-conscious customers.”

More than ten brands entered the Indian smartwatch market in the first quarter including Defy, Fastrack, Truke, and Reebok.

Other major smartwatch makers including Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Realme also registered growth during the first quarter. Samsung grew 78 percent YoY. The Galaxy Watch 4 series turned out to be Samsung's highest selling wearable. Apple grew 104 percent with the series 7 variants acting the major volume driver.

Xiaomi recorded a growth of 238 percent in Q1 2022. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is selling fast in the market. Realme had also market share of 3 percent. The Smartwatch S100 became the best-selling smartwatch for Realme's Techlife brand.

While Zebronics maintained a position in the top ten, the market share of Amazfit declined 35 percent YoY in the first quarter. The GTS Mini 2 drove over 30 percent of the company's shipments.

 

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smartwatch, Smartwatch India, Noise, Fire Boltt, Dizo, Boat
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
VPN Service Providers Raise Concerns Over Government's Order, Set to Leave Country If No Options Given

Related Stories

Noise Leads as India Smartwatch Market Grows 173 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  2. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  3. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  5. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Set for May 12: All You Need to Know
  6. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  8. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in Six Languages
  9. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  10. Redmi Note 11T, Note 11T Pro to Launch in China in May
#Latest Stories
  1. GoPro Volta, Battery and Camera Control Grip, to Go on Sale on May 16: Price, Specifications
  2. Swiggy Agent in Bengaluru Uses Dunzo to Deliver Order Assigned to Him, Twitter Reacts
  3. Lunar Soil Can Produce Oxygen, Fuel For Long-Term Human Bases On Moon, Say Scientists
  4. Noise Leads as India Smartwatch Market Grows 173 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
  5. VPN Service Providers Raise Concerns Over Government's Order, Set to Leave Country If No Options Given
  6. AI Can Now Help Identify Between Straight And Lateral Backlift by Watching a Video
  7. Intelligent Metasurfaces Can Revolutionise Lives, Help Develop 6G Wireless, Green IoT, More: Researchers
  8. India, US Researchers Collaborate to Develop Optogenetic Tool to Understand Brain Disorders
  9. Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Concern Over Fidelity’s Bitcoin Pension Plan
  10. Elon Musk's Latest $7 Billion Twitter Funding Could Face US Regulator Scrutiny: Experts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.