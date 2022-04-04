Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch was launched in India on Monday. The wearable from the Danish brand runs Google's Wear OS and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. It is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. The company says that the smartwatch delivers “lightning performance and extended battery life.” The Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch was first launched at CES 2022 in January alongside Razer X Fossil Gen 6 – developed in partnership with gaming peripherals brand Razer.

Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch price, availability

Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 21,995. It is launched in five styles in a 42mm case size, including silver-tone, charcoal, and black case colour options. The straps style options include stainless steel mesh, silicone and leather. The wearables are compatible with all 20mm straps as well as bracelets, Skagen says. Skagen's Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch will be available on www.skagen.com this month.

Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch specifications

Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch runs Google's Wear OS and sports a 1.28-inch (416x416 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 326 ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. The smartwatch gets three buttons on the right side. The middle button – also the home button – can be rotated, while the other two can be configured by the user. Users can download new Wear OS apps from Google Play.

Health and wellness sensors on the Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch include a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor to track the wearer's blood oxygen, as well as an off-body IR sensor. Other onboard sensors are accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, compass, and gyroscope. Skagen says that users can make and receive tethered calls from their Gen 6 smartwatch. It comes with inbuilt Google Assistant and the company has also launched Amazon Alexa support for the wearables.

As far as battery is concerned, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch is claimed to offer more than 24 hours of usage on a single charge. The wearable comes with a magnetic charging puck, and the company says that it can be juiced up 80 percent in about 30 minutes of charging. Users also have access to Smart Battery Modes, which allow them to get more out of the smartwatch. Connectivity options on the Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch include Bluetooth v5 LE, GPS, NFC SE, and Wi-Fi.