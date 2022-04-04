Technology News
loading

Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch With Google's Wear OS Launched in India

Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch is launched in five 42mm styles.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 April 2022 16:52 IST
Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch With Google's Wear OS Launched in India

Photo Credit: Skagen

Skagen Falster Gen 6 is launched in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Skagen Falster Gen 6 comes with heart rate and SpO2 sensors
  • It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform
  • Skagen Falster Gen 6 is claimed to offer over 24 hours of runtime

Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch was launched in India on Monday. The wearable from the Danish brand runs Google's Wear OS and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. It is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. The company says that the smartwatch delivers “lightning performance and extended battery life.” The Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch was first launched at CES 2022 in January alongside Razer X Fossil Gen 6 – developed in partnership with gaming peripherals brand Razer.

Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch price, availability

Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 21,995. It is launched in five styles in a 42mm case size, including silver-tone, charcoal, and black case colour options. The straps style options include stainless steel mesh, silicone and leather. The wearables are compatible with all 20mm straps as well as bracelets, Skagen says. Skagen's Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch will be available on www.skagen.com this month.

Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch specifications

Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch runs Google's Wear OS and sports a 1.28-inch (416x416 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 326 ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. The smartwatch gets three buttons on the right side. The middle button – also the home button – can be rotated, while the other two can be configured by the user. Users can download new Wear OS apps from Google Play.

Health and wellness sensors on the Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch include a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor to track the wearer's blood oxygen, as well as an off-body IR sensor. Other onboard sensors are accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, compass, and gyroscope. Skagen says that users can make and receive tethered calls from their Gen 6 smartwatch. It comes with inbuilt Google Assistant and the company has also launched Amazon Alexa support for the wearables.

As far as battery is concerned, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch is claimed to offer more than 24 hours of usage on a single charge. The wearable comes with a magnetic charging puck, and the company says that it can be juiced up 80 percent in about 30 minutes of charging. Users also have access to Smart Battery Modes, which allow them to get more out of the smartwatch. Connectivity options on the Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch include Bluetooth v5 LE, GPS, NFC SE, and Wi-Fi.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Skagen Falster Gen 6

Skagen Falster Gen 6

Strap Colour Black, Silver, Rose Gold, Grey, Brown
Display Size 32mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Milanese
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Skagen Falster Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6 Price in India, Skagen Falster Gen 6 Specifications, Skagen
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Players With Disabilities Score in Video Game World
Polygon, Solana Projects Dominate Pitch List as Coinbase Gears to Host Funding Session in India

Related Stories

Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch With Google's Wear OS Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Discloses 9.2 Percent Stake in Twitter in Regulatory Filing
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications Tipped
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Have a 144Hz pOLED Display, Up to 8GB RAM
  5. Tata Neu 'Super App' With Deals, Offers, Payments Coming on April 7
  6. Realme 9 4G Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Allegedly Bags TDRA, BIS Certification
  9. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. EKA E9 E-Bus With 200KW Motor Unveiled in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Portronics ‘Pure Sound 103’ Soundbar with 100W Output, Detachable Design Launched in India
  2. New Legal Structure Needed to Counter Cybercriminals, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Realme Buds Air 3 Specifications Appear in Detail on Flipkart Ahead of April 7 Launch
  4. EU Extends Ban on Mobile Roaming Fees for Another 10 Years
  5. Polygon, Solana Projects Dominate Pitch List as Coinbase Gears to Host Funding Session in India
  6. Jupiter's Moon Europa Is Pulling Down Oxygen to Sustain Life Beneath Surface: Research
  7. Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch With Google's Wear OS Launched in India
  8. Elon Musk Discloses 9.2 Percent Stake in Twitter in Regulatory Filing
  9. iPhone Subscription Service Could Rake in More Money for Apple Than Average iPhone Selling Price: Report
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, India Launch Appears Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.