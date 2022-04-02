Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to Come With Larger Batteries for 40mm, 44mm Models: Report

Previously, it was reported that Samsung has found a way to integrate a thermometer into the next-gen watch.

By ANI | Updated: 2 April 2022 11:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to Come With Larger Batteries for 40mm, 44mm Models: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm (EB-BR900ABY) will have a 276mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Watch 4 generation introduced the Exynos W920
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm could have a 276mAh battery
  • The 44mm variant could pack a 397mAh battery

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4, which delivers the first experience built on top of Wear OS 3 and comes with some really good features, doesn't have the best battery life.

As per a report by SamMobile, the South Korean tech giant may launch Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with slightly larger batteries for the 40mm and 44mm models.

A certification by Safety Korea showed that both sizes are getting upgraded in the next generation. It will be an incremental upgrade again, week-long battery endurance still isn't possible for full-fledged smartwatches.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm (EB-BR900ABY) will have a 276mAh battery, up from 247mAh (+29mAh). The larger Watch 5 44mm (EB-BR910ABY) will have a 397mAh battery, up from 361mAh (+36mAh).

Of course, battery life is a function of two things —battery capacity and the efficiency of the hardware. The Watch 4 generation introduced the Exynos W920, a 5nm chip, which is more efficient than the 10nm Exynos 9110 used in the Watch 3 series and the 12nm Snapdragon Wear 4100 used in some non-Samsung watches.

By the sound of it, 4nm foundries are running at full capacity, so a new, more efficient wearable chipset is unlikely.

Previous reports said that Samsung had found a way to integrate a thermometer into the next-gen watch, which will be used to track skin temperature, useful to detect early signs of infection and track ovulation cycles.

The Galaxy Watch 5 generation won't be unveiled until the second half of this year.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Wear OS 3


