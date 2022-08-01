Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro renders have surfaced online, ahead of the launch of the company's purported smartwatches. They can be seen in five colour options in the leaked renders. The specifications of the wearables are yet to be confirmed by the company. The alleged renders also indicate the same circular dial-design as previous generations. According to an earlier report, the Pro variant has been tipped to pack a battery that could last at least 3 days. Both the wearables, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, were reportedly spotted on the Thailand NBTC certification site as well.

The alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were shared online by 91Mobiles. The alleged renders suggest a similar design as the previous generation of smartwatches from Samsung, along with a circular dial. The wearable can be seen in five colour options. The marketing names of these colours haven't been mentioned by the publication, but they could be Black, Green, Pink, Purple, and Grey.

Samsung has recently confirmed that it will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are expected to launch at the same event, along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Both the smartwatches are expected to run on WearOS 3.5 based on One UI Watch 4.5. The smartwatch was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards certification website that suggested an imminent launch in India. According to the report, it could feature six variants. The pricing for the six expected variants has been tipped.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price (rumoured)

The 40mm Bluetooth variant is expected to be priced at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,300) and EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 28,300) for the LTE variant. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 with Bluetooth could be priced at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 28,300) and EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 32,400) for the LTE variant. The Galaxy 5 Pro (45mm) with Bluetooth is expected to be priced at EUR 490 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and EUR 540 (roughly Rs. 43,700) for the LTE model.

Galaxy Watch 5 from Samsung has also been reportedly spotted on the Galaxy Wearable app. Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were also spotted. The listing suggested an imminent launch of these wearables. Galaxy Watch 5 series is said to feature two physical buttons. The Pro variant has reportedly been codenamed ‘Project X' and the Watch 5 is said to have been codenamed ‘Heart'.

