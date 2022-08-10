Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series was launched on Wednesday, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The latest smartwatch series includes the Galaxy Watch 5 in two sizes and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 features a BioActive sensor that measures heart rate, SpO2 and stress levels. The newly launched Galaxy Watch 5 also offers ECG and blood pressure monitoring. it features a temperature sensor that uses infrared technology. The company claims that the smartwatch offers up to 8 hours of sleep tracking with 8 minutes of charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 pricing starts at $279 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for the 40mm Bluetooth variant and $329 (roughly Rs. 26,100) for the LTE variant. Pricing for the larger Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) Bluetooth and LTE variants is yet to be announced. The 40mm variant features Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver colour options. The latter features a Bora Purple strap. The 44mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver colour options.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has been priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 35,600) for the Bluetooth variant and $499 (roughly Rs. 39,600) for the LTE variant. The Pro model is available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium colour options. Both Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, are currently available for pre-order in select markets. The smartwatches will be available for purchase starting August 26.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 runs on WearOS 3.5-based One UI Watch 4.5. It features an ‘Armor Aluminum' case with Sport Band. The 44mm variant sports a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 450x450 pixels resolution, and the smaller 40mm variant gets a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 396x396 pixels resolution. Both the variants feature always-on display (AOD). The company claims that the Sapphire Crystal display on the smartwatch offers 60 percent harder outer layer. It is powered by the dual-core Exynos W920 SoC, coupled with 1.5GB of RAM. The Galaxy Watch 5 also features 16GB of onboard storage.

The smartwatch features a new Samsung BioActive sensor. According to the company, the sensor combines the optical heart rate sensor, electrical heart signal, and bioelectrical impedance analysis to provide several health information to its wearers, including the heart, SpO2 level, and stress level. Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy Watch 5 with a temperature sensor that uses infrared technology. Other sensors onboard include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, and a light sensor.

Samsung has said that the Google Maps app is soon coming to the Galaxy Watch 5, which will work independently of a connected smartphone. The company is also adding support for Soundcloud and Deezer to stream music and audio.

The Galaxy Watch 5 has an IP68 rating for dust and water (5 ATM) resistance. Connectivity options include with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and GPS support. The Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) packs a 410mAh battery. The smaller 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 packs a 284mAh battery. Both the variants support WPC-based wireless charging. According to Samsung, the battery is 13 percent larger, and offers 8 hours of sleep tracking with 8 minutes of charging. The 44mm variant measures 43.3 x 44.4 x 9.8mm and weighs 33.5g. On the other hand, the 40mm variant measures 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8mm and weighs 28.7g.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also runs on WearOS 3.5-based One UI Watch 4.5. It sports a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 450x450 pixels resolution. Like the non-Pro model, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also features an always-on display. It features a Titanium case with a D-buckle sport band. The smartwatch also shares the same specifications, including SoC, RAM, and storage configuration with the Galaxy Watch 5.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a Track Back feature, allowing hikers, mountain bikers, and others to track their marks back home or from where they started their journey. Wearers can also download hiking and cycling routes on their Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features Samsung's BioActive sensor, a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, and a light sensor. The Pro variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and GPS support. Like to the Galaxy Watch 5, it has an IP68 rating for dust and water (5ATM) resistance. It packs a 590mAh battery with WPC-based wireless charging support. It measures 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5mm and weighs about 46.5g.