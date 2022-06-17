Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series colours and sizes have been tipped online. The tip also mentions the name of the two models of the watch that will be offered at the launch. The wearable has previously been spotted on the Samsung Health application, as per a report. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is said to ditch the iconic rotating bezels and contrary to the previous expectations, will feature a temperature sensor. The Galaxy Watch 5 was seen with three colour options and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was seen in only one colour option.

Tipster Ev (@evleaks) shared a listing on Twitter with the colour options and sizes of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from Samsung. The listing reveals that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come in a single size, is large, and will come in a single colour option, Black Titanium. It can also be seen that the smartwatch has been codenamed Project X. On the other hand, Galaxy Watch 5 can be seen in two sizes, large and small. The large size is said to come in Graphite, Sapphire, and Light Silver colours. Whereas, the small size is expected to get Graphite, Light Silver, and Pink Gold colour options. The Galaxy Watch 5 can be seen with the codename Heart.

According to a previous report, the Galaxy Watch 5 series was previously spotted in the beta (v6.22.0.069) of the Samsung Health application. It was also said that the health tracking app was not compatible with the Classic edition. The smartwatch is expected to have a design similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4.

Another report had mentioned that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might ditch the iconic rotating bezels that helped wearers to control applications and menus.

Samsung is yet to announce the launch timeline, availability, and specifications of the smartphone but with the latest leak about the colours and sizes of the Galaxy Watch 5 series it can be expected to launch soon.