Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price in India Revealed; Pre-Bookings Start August 16

The Galaxy Watch 5 starts at Rs. 27,999, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at Rs. 44,999.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 August 2022 15:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price in India has been revealed. Samsung also announced that pre-bookings for the new smartwatches will start on August 16. The smartwatches will be available for pre-bookings via Samsung's official website. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series was launched on Wednesday, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, alongside the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. 

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
