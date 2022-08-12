Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price in India Revealed; Pre-Bookings Start August 16

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price in India has been revealed. Samsung also announced that pre-bookings for the new smartwatches will start on August 16. The smartwatches will be available for pre-bookings via Samsung's official website. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series was launched on Wednesday, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, alongside the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4.

