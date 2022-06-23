Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Prices Tipped, Said to Cost More Than Current Models

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 family of wearables tipped to cost more than the Watch4 products that were introduced last year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Prices Tipped, Said to Cost More Than Current Models

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was launched last year in August

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 family of wearables will cost more than the Watch 4 products that were introduced last year.

According to tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt), the price of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 with Bluetooth will be EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 25,000); the LTE version will cost EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 29,000). Priced at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth-only model and EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the LTE-capable model.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will only be available in one size, 45mm. It will cost EUR 490 (roughly Rs. 40,000) in its Bluetooth-only version; if LTE is added, the price rises to EUR 540 (roughly Rs. 45,000). The Pro will be offered in Titanium and Black. Pink Gold, Gray, and Silver will be available for the 40mm Watch 5, while Blue, Gray, and Silver will be available for the 44mm Watch 5.

We're looking at a EUR 30 (roughly Rs. 2,500) price increase here when you consider that the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 costs EUR 270 (roughly Rs. 22,000) with Bluetooth only and EUR 320 (roughly Rs. 26,000) with LTE. This one will have a EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) price increase because the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 costs EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 25,000) with Bluetooth only and EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 40,000) with LTE, as reported by the tipster.

Priced at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 33,000) (Bluetooth) or EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 29,000), the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be replaced by the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE). As a result, the new model will cost EUR 90 (roughly Rs. 7,500) more than the outgoing model.

These price increases are significant when expressed in percentage points and are undoubtedly not going to win over any new clients. Who will be willing to pay more for the alleged increases in battery life is still unknown.

