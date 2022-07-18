Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Spotted on NBTC Ahead of Launch: All Details

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro listings do not reveal the specifications of the wearables.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 18 July 2022 16:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Spotted on NBTC Ahead of Launch: All Details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Watch 5 is tipped to launch in two different sizes
  • The Galaxy Watch Pro may debut in a single 45mm size
  • Samsung is rumoured to have removed the rotating bezel

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 — the purported successor to the Galaxy Watch 4 — and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have been spotted on a certification website, according to a report. The smartwatches are rumoured to launch at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Both smartwatches have been spotted on Thailand's NBTC website hinting at an imminent launch. The device certification listing does not reveal any device specifications for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. However, we do have some details from previous leaks.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma on Thailand's NBTC website. The listing reveals SM-R915F as the model number for the Galaxy Watch 5 while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro bears the model number SM-R925F. These listing do not reveal any key specifications of Samsung's upcoming smartwatches.

 

 

Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will only be available in the large 45mm dial size. It is said to be offered in a single Black Titanium finish. The Galaxy Watch 5, on the other hand, is rumoured to be offered in two sizes. The smaller 40mm model is expected to launch in Graphite, Light Silver, and Pink Gold colourways while the 44mm bigger variant is said to be offered in Graphite, Sapphire, and Light Silver colour options.

The Galaxy Watch 5 was also spotted on the Galaxy Wearable App earlier this month alongside the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hinting that the launch is imminent. We can also expect the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to make their debut in India as it was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is also reported to feature a temperature sensor to help it monitor skin temperature while the user is asleep. The upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are also said to miss out on the rotating bezel. These bezels were used in earlier models for navigating and interacting with the UI. With the dates of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event nearing, we can expect more detailed leaks of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro soon.

