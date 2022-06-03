Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series has been part of the rumour mill for quite some time now. Ahead of the official announcement, a latest beta version of the Samsung Health app has revealed details about the wearables. The latest development confirms the existence of the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the absence of the Classic branding. It is also likely to come with a temperature sensor, despite previous rumours. The upcoming smartwatch series is expected to be unveiled alongside the foldable smartphones later this year.

References to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in the latest Samsung Health beta (v6.22.0.069) were spotted by 9to5Google. A screenshot shared by the publication showing list of compatible smartwatches of the health tracking app misses the Classic edition. As per the report, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will have a sportier design similar to the Galaxy Watch 4.

Separately, according to a user report on Reddit, the Samsung Health beta features a toggle for "Skin temperature during sleep". This could be used for sleep cycle tracking purposes. This is despite previous rumours that Samsung could skip sensors capable of detecting body temperature from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range. Noted analyst Ming-chi Kuo also earlier suggested that Samsung might not be able to add a thermometer feature that can be used to track skin temperature, to its upcoming wearables.

Recent leaks have implied that the rotating bezel, which is useful in controlling apps and menus is going to be dropped from the upcoming wearables. These circular and rotating bezels were available on the Classic models of the Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung is yet to announce the details regarding the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. It is expected to be unveiled either in August or September along with Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.