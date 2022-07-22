Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life Ahead of Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series could be unveiled during the August 10 Galaxy Unpacked event.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 July 2022 11:08 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might only come in 45mm size

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been spotted on BIS, NBTC
  • The Pro model may come in Bluetooth-only, LTE versions
  • The Galaxy Watch 5 series is said to have six variants

Samsung is gearing up for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 that will see the arrival of the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 smartphones. Rumours suggest that the South Korean tech giant might also unveil the Galaxy Watch 5 series at the event. This series, which is believed to be succeeding the Galaxy Watch 4 series, could include a regular Galaxy Watch 5 model and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Now, a notable tipster has leaked the possible battery life the Pro variant might offer.

According to a tweet by tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could pack a battery that might last at least three days. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 4 is claimed to have a 2-day battery life. Samsung has not officially offered a first look at the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup or revealed any specifications. However, these wearables have been seemingly making the rounds at various certification sites solidifying rumours suggesting an imminent launch.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was recently spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site along with the regular Galaxy Watch 5. As per a recent report, this series also surfaced on the Bearue of Indian Standards (BIS) site as well, that might indicate that these smartwatches will also launch in the country soon. The alleged BIS listing also included six variants from this upcoming series.

The pricing for these six supposed Galaxy Watch 5 variants was recently tipped. The 40mm Bluetooth model is said to cost EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,500) whereas the LTE variant could be EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 29,000). The Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) Bluetooth model is believed to be priced at EUR 350 whereas the LTE variant could cost EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 33,000).

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may launch only in 45mm size, which could cost EUR 490 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the Bluetooth model and EUR 540 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the LTE version.

Siddhant Chandra
