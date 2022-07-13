Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have reportedly been listed on the Galaxy Wearable app. A user shared a screenshot of the listing on Samsung's official community forum. The rumoured smartwatch series is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event reported to happen in August. The Galaxy Watch 5 series was recently tipped to feature multiple colour options and variants. The smartphone has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) database. As per a previous report, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will not be launched during Samsung August event.

On Samsung's official community forum, a user has shared a screenshot that shows the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro listed on the Galaxy Wearable app. The listing of the wearables may indicate an imminent launch.

Although, the recent listing of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the Galaxy Wearable app suggests an imminent launch, it was earlier reported that the earphones might not launch during the above-mentioned Galaxy Unpacked event in August. Instead, it has been tipped to launch later in 2022. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is reportedly going to debut in August along with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is going to have a vanilla and a pro model. Both the models of the smartwatch are said to feature two physical buttons. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is expected to be the more formal and higher priced variant in the series. It has reportedly been codenamed ‘Project X' and is said to be offered in either Black or Grey Titanium colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been codenamed ‘Heart', the report added. It is said to debut with either LTE or Bluetooth variants in two sizes. The Galaxy Watch 5 series is expected to run on wearOS 3.5 based on One UI Watch 4.5. The smartwatch series was earlier spotted on BIS India website. The listing revealed that the smartwatch could launch in six variants.