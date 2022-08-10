Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are expected to be unveiled during the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event today (August 10). Just hours before the launch, alleged promo images of the devices have surfaced online. Both Galaxy Watch 5 lineup and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be seen in multiple colour options in the leaked renders. The Galaxy Watch 5 series could be powered by a Samsung Exynos W920 SoC. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are expected to offer active noise cancellation (ANC) feature.

Tipster Roland Quandt has posted the alleged promo images of the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on Twitter. In the leaked renders, the wearable is shown in multiple colour options with a similar circular dial design as previous generations. The renders also indicate fast charging capability in the upcoming models, which is in line with past leaks. Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Watch 5 models will feature 10W fast charging. They will track basic fitness activities like steps and could offer multiple sports modes.

Another set of leaked renders show the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in black, grey, and white colour options. They are said to come with SmartThings Find feature that allows users to locate lost or misplaced earbuds. Each earpiece of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is said to pack a 61mAh battery and the case could have a 511mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will be held today at 6:30pm IST and the company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during the event.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series is likely to include three variants — Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm), and Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm). All of these models could be powered by a Samsung Exynos W920 SoC. They are said to include up to 16GB of internal storage, built-in GPS, and NFC support.

The upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are expected to come equipped with 10mm drivers and feature multiple microphones on each bud with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. They are said to be the successor of the Galaxy Buds 2.