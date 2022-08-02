Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Tipped to Launch With 10W Fast Charger, Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 could be priced at CAD 349 (roughly Rs. 21,300) for the 40mm size variant.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 2 August 2022 23:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Tipped to Launch With 10W Fast Charger, Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ SnoopyTech

Galaxy Watch 5 reportedly features the same circular-dial design as the previous generation

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is expected to launch on August 10
  • The 10W fast charger could come with a USB Type-C cable
  • The Galaxy Watch 5 series could launch in five colour options

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been tipped to debut with a 10W fast charger. The smartwatch is also said to charge to 45 percent with a 30-minute charge, according to the tipster. The alleged images of the wireless charger have also been shared online by the tipster. It can be seen with a USB Type-C cable. Additionally, pricing of the Galaxy Watch 5 series in Canada has also been tipped. Purported renders of the company's upcoming smartwatch series previously surfaced online, ahead of its expected launch on August 10.

samsung galaxy watch 5 series fast charging twitter snoopytech Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Photo Credit: Twitter/ SnoopyTech

Tipster SnoopyTech claims that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will launch with a 10W fast charger that is said to charge the battery of the smartwatch up to 45 percent with 30 minutes of charging. As previously mentioned, the tipster has also shared the alleged images of the fast charger. In the images, it can be seen with a USB Type-C cable. In another tweet, the tipster has also shared the Canadian prices of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series price (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been tipped to be priced at CAD 349 (roughly Rs. 21,300) for the 40mm size variant and CAD 389 (roughly Rs. 23,800) for the 44mm variant. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is said to be priced at CAD 559 (roughly Rs. 34,200) for the 45mm size variant.

According to a recent report, the alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series had leaked online. The renders suggested that the smartwatch could feature five colour options. Although, the marketing names of these colourways are yet to be announced, they could be Black, Green, Pink, Purple, and Grey. The smartwatch reportedly features the same circular-dial design as the previous generation.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was recently tipped to offer up to 3 days of battery life. Samsung is yet to officially confirm the specifications of the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The smartwatch series is reportedly going to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price
Unity Said to Spin Off China Unit in Bid to Fuel Expansion in Largest Games Market

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Tipped to Launch With 10W Fast Charger, Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  4. Samsung Begins Pre-Booking of Next Galaxy Smartphones in India
  5. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  6. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series Launched in India
  7. How to File ITR if You Missed July 31 Deadline: Details Here
  8. Infinix InBook X1 Slim Review: All the Essentials at the Right Price
  9. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi Issued Notices for Tax Evasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Tipped to Launch With 10W Fast Charger, Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  3. Unity Said to Spin Off China Unit in Bid to Fuel Expansion in Largest Games Market
  4. Microsoft Outlook Lite for Android Released in India, Several Other Countries: Details
  5. Nancy Pelosi’s Plane to Taiwan Becomes World’s Most Tracked Flight, Website Claims
  6. Uber Drivers, Delivery Agents Grow to 5 Million; Turns Cash Flow Positive for First Time in Bumper Quarter
  7. Motorola Edge 2022 Alleged Press Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: All Details
  8. Uber Said to Be Looking to Sell 7.8 Percent Stake in Zomato in $373 Million Block Deal on August 3: Details 
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Models’ Always-on Display Feature Leaked via XCode 14: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives August 2022 Security Update in More Regions: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.