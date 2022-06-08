Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition Launched: All the Details

The Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition is a Bluetooth-only model.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 8 June 2022 17:07 IST
The Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak collaboration package comprises the Galaxy Watch 4 among others

Highlights
  • Sasmung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition comes only in Black colour
  • Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition comes in two variants
  • The wearable can be purchased on Samsung South Korea’s website

Samsung has launched a limited edition of the Galaxy Watch 4 in collaboration with fashion and apparel brand Black Yak in the South Korean market. The Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition is a Bluetooth-only model that is particularly designed for mountaineers. The smartwatch is part of the South Korean company's eco-friendly campaign and will be available in South Korea starting June 15. The limited edition watch comes in two size variants and can be purchased on Samsung South Korea's official website.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak collaboration package comprises the Galaxy Watch 4, a Black Yak exclusive strap, a Black Yak watch face, a Black Yak tumbler bag, and a 40 percent discount coupon on Black Yak products.

Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition price

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition comes in two variants — 40mm and 44mm that are priced at KRW 2,79,000 (roughly Rs. 17,250) and KRW 3,09,000 (roughly Rs. 19,100) respectively.

The limited edition wearable comes only in Black colour option. The Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition can be purchased on Samsung South Korea's official website from June 15.

Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition specifications

The Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition is a Bluetooth-only model that is specially designed for mountaineers. The custom watch face of the limited edition wearable changes its hand colour from red to green during lunchtime. This is to remind users to clean the disposable products they use while hiking.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was launched in August last year and runs on One UI Watch 3, based on the new Wear OS. Samsung has used its wearable focussed Exynos W920 SoC for the smartwatches, paired with 1.5GB RAM. The devices also have 16GB of onboard storage.

On the display front, the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) comes with 1.2-inch AMOLED panel with a 396x396 pixels resolution. The Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) features a 1.4-inch (450x450 pixels) AMOLED display.

The Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) packs a 247mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) houses a 361mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, and sleep analysis. There is also electrocardiogram (ECG) support. Further, the smartwatches have features such as fall detection, analysis of menstrual cycles, and come with a water-resistant IP68-certified build. Connectivity options on the wearable include 4G LTE (optional), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ Glonass/ Beidou/ Galileo, and NFC.

