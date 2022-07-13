Samsung has announced the launch of the One UI Watch 4.5 update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The company has suggested that the One UI Watch 4.5 update for the Galaxy Watch will be available in the third quarter. It will bring a more complete watch experience to the devices. The release of the One UI Watch 4.5 update will add a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls, and bring a host of new intuitive accessibility features, according to the company.

According to a release shared by Samsung, the One UI Watch 4.5 update will be available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and upcoming Galaxy Watch series soon. However, the company has yet not confirmed the exact release date of the update. But it is expected to debut in the third quarter of this year.

The One UI Watch 4.5 update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series will offer a host of new enhancements and features. It will add a fuller typing experience and an easier way to make calls. It also offers a QWERTY keyboard with a swipe to type in addition to dictating and handwriting. The update brings dual-SIM support to make calls even more easily. Users can set a preferred SIM on their Galaxy smartphone and have it automatically synced on their Galaxy Watch.

In addition to this, the One UI Watch 4.5 update offers more watch face customizability. Users can add the watch face to their favourite list multiple times and customise each one of them with different colours and complications.

The One UI Watch 4.5 update also includes handy accessibility features, including letting users adjust the display and increase contrast to make fonts easier to read.

Samsung claims that the release of the upcoming update is coming with a host of features and a more complete Galaxy Watch experience. The company says that more new features are yet to be announced with the One UI Watch 4.5 update.