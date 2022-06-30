Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Alleged BIS Listing Suggests India Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series has allegedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database indicating that it will be launched in India soon. Samsung is said to launch two models: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The price, colour options, sizes, and a few features have already been leaked in the past. The wearable is tipped to come with a sporty design and a feature that will measure “Skin temperature during sleep”.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared an image, which looks like a screenshot of BIS website database listing a total of six devices. He claims that the model numbers in the listing are of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series of smartwatches, however, the information about their corresponding names is not known yet.

Recently, a tipster Roland Quandt claimed that the price of the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) with Bluetooth will be EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,460) and the LTE version will cost EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 28,800). The Bluetooth only (44mm) model is said to be priced at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 28,800) for the Galaxy Watch 5 and the LTE model may be priced EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 32,890). Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm) Bluetooth-only version may cost EUR 490 (roughly Rs. 40,300) and the LTE version the price could be EUR 540 (roughly Rs. 44,400).

A recent report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series will come with a feature that can monitor "Skin temperature during sleep". This could be used for sleep cycle tracking purposes. Furthermore, the wearable is also said to launch without the rotating bezel, which is used in controlling apps and menus.