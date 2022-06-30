Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Alleged BIS Listing Suggests India Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series may have a total of six models.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 June 2022 18:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Alleged BIS Listing Suggests India Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series may not get rotating bezels

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may be launched in 40mm and 44mm models
  • They are tipped to come with skin temperature monitoring
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may only debut in 45mm models

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series has allegedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database indicating that it will be launched in India soon. Samsung is said to launch two models: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The price, colour options, sizes, and a few features have already been leaked in the past. The wearable is tipped to come with a sporty design and a feature that will measure “Skin temperature during sleep”.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared an image, which looks like a screenshot of BIS website database listing a total of six devices. He claims that the model numbers in the listing are of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series of smartwatches, however, the information about their corresponding names is not known yet.

Recently, a tipster Roland Quandt claimed that the price of the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) with Bluetooth will be EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,460) and the LTE version will cost EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 28,800). The Bluetooth only (44mm) model is said to be priced at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 28,800) for the Galaxy Watch 5 and the LTE model may be priced EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 32,890). Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm) Bluetooth-only version may cost EUR 490 (roughly Rs. 40,300) and the LTE version the price could be EUR 540 (roughly Rs. 44,400).

A recent report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series will come with a feature that can monitor "Skin temperature during sleep". This could be used for sleep cycle tracking purposes. Furthermore, the wearable is also said to launch without the rotating bezel, which is used in controlling apps and menus.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
