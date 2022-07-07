Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Images Leaked, Two Models Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series may come in Pro and Classic models.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 July 2022 15:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Images Leaked, Two Models Tipped

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series may launch next month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series may have six variants
  • The wearables’ prices were leaked by a tipster
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is said to come in three sizes

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series high-resolution renders have been leaked suggesting that the smartwatch will be launched in two models. The rumoured wearable from Samsung is said to come in multiple variants and colour options. The names and colour options of the wearable have been leaked in the past as well. Recently, the smartwatch was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database indicating that there will be a total of six models in the lineup. They are expected to launch at the alleged Galaxy Unpacked event reported to be held next month.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will have two models: the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5. Both models are said to come with two physical buttons. The pro model is said to be more formal as well as higher priced of the two. It is said to correlate with last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It is said to have a codename ‘Project X' and is tipped to debut in either Black or Grey Titanium colour options.

The second model of the smartwatch could be simply called the Galaxy Watch 5. It is said to have a codename ‘Heart' and corresponds to last year's Galaxy Watch 4. It is expected to ship in either LTE or Bluetooth variants in two different sizes. Both are tipped to run wearOS 3.5 skin based on One UI Watch 4.5.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database last month. The listing suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will be launched in six variants. The names and the prices of the variants were leaked earlier this year.

Tipster Roland Quandt claimed that the price of the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) with Bluetooth will be EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,200) and the LTE version will cost EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 28,200). The Bluetooth-only 44mm variant of the regular model is said to be priced at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 28,200) and the 44mm LTE model may be priced EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 32,250). The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is said to come only in 45mm size. The Bluetooth-only variant is said to be priced at EUR 490 (roughly Rs. 39,500) and the LTE version the price could be EUR 540 (roughly Rs. 43,550).

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
