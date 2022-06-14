Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Fitness Tracker Tipped to Launch in Second Half of 2022

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 may launch in first half of 2023 if there is a delay in launch.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 14 June 2022 15:45 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is going to be the successor to the Galaxy Fit 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Specifications of the new Samsung wearable are unknown
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 was launch in India in 2020
  • Galaxy Fit 2 was priced at Rs. 3,999

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker has been tipped to release in the second half of this year or first half of 2023 if there is a delay. The expected price of the wearable in Korea has also been tipped along with the tentative launch details. The features of the fitness tracker are still unknown. Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker was launched in India in October 2020 with an AMOLED display and 15 days of battery life on a single charge. The wearable was offered in two colour options.

According to a post on Samsung's Korean community forum, the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker is said to launch in the second half of this year. If there is a delay, the wearable could see a launch later in the first half of 2023. The upcoming wearable from Samsung is said to come with a price tag of either KRW 49,000 (roughly Rs. 2,900) or KRW 50,000 (roughly Rs. 3,000). Unfortunately, the specifications of the fitness tracker were not revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 was launched in India in October 2020 with a price tag of Rs. 3,999. The wearable was unveiled in two colours, Black and Scarlet. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display that was designed to deliver up to 450 nits of brightness for better visibility. It featured a front touch button to navigate and access features like wake-up, return to home, and cancel. Galaxy Fit 2 came with over 70 downloadable watch faces and 12 dedicated widgets.

The wearable came with 5ATM water resistance and a Water Lock mode for swimming and other water-based activities. It was powered by a 159mAh battery pack that could keep the wearable running for 15 days on a single charge with regular operations. The fitness tracker also featured Sleep Score analysis that tracks wearer's sleep in four stages Awake, REM, Light, and Deep. Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 also got the Stress Tracking feature. It also enabled wearers to access their smartphone's music player.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices iPhone, Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 15
Comments

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Fitness Tracker Tipped to Launch in Second Half of 2022
