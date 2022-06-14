Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker has been tipped to release in the second half of this year or first half of 2023 if there is a delay. The expected price of the wearable in Korea has also been tipped along with the tentative launch details. The features of the fitness tracker are still unknown. Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker was launched in India in October 2020 with an AMOLED display and 15 days of battery life on a single charge. The wearable was offered in two colour options.

According to a post on Samsung's Korean community forum, the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker is said to launch in the second half of this year. If there is a delay, the wearable could see a launch later in the first half of 2023. The upcoming wearable from Samsung is said to come with a price tag of either KRW 49,000 (roughly Rs. 2,900) or KRW 50,000 (roughly Rs. 3,000). Unfortunately, the specifications of the fitness tracker were not revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 was launched in India in October 2020 with a price tag of Rs. 3,999. The wearable was unveiled in two colours, Black and Scarlet. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display that was designed to deliver up to 450 nits of brightness for better visibility. It featured a front touch button to navigate and access features like wake-up, return to home, and cancel. Galaxy Fit 2 came with over 70 downloadable watch faces and 12 dedicated widgets.

The wearable came with 5ATM water resistance and a Water Lock mode for swimming and other water-based activities. It was powered by a 159mAh battery pack that could keep the wearable running for 15 days on a single charge with regular operations. The fitness tracker also featured Sleep Score analysis that tracks wearer's sleep in four stages Awake, REM, Light, and Deep. Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 also got the Stress Tracking feature. It also enabled wearers to access their smartphone's music player.