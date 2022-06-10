Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Arrive This Year, Unlikely to Launch at August Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 could compete with the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 10 June 2022 16:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Arrive This Year, Unlikely to Launch at August Unpacked Event

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will succeed the Galaxy Buds 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Watch 5 in August
  • There is not much known about the specifications of these TWS earphones
  • The Galaxy Buds 2 had a launch price of Rs. 11,999

Samsung could finally be unveiling its next-gen successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 that were launched in August last year. These rumoured TWS earphones are expected to be called the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. There is not much known about these earphones for now. The South Korean tech giant is supposed to hold its biannual Unpacked event in August. However, it is being said that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will not be part of the event lineup. Now, a notable tipster has suggested that despite missing the Unpacked event, these TWS earphones could still be launched "around the same time".

According to a recent report, the August 10 Unpacked event could feature the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5. A notable tipster has further added that the [Samsung] Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will not be launched during the event. However, they are still expected to arrive this year; most likely around the same time as the Unpacked event. As of now, there is not much known about these TWS earphones. They are expected to rival [Apple]'s upcoming AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

To recall, the Galaxy Buds 2 were launched in August 2021. They had a launch price of Rs. 11,999 in India. These TWS earphones are claimed to have a battery life of up to 29 hours with the charging case. The earbuds alone are said to run for up to 7.5 hours per charge. Each earbud sports a two-way driver configuration, including a tweeter and a woofer. Its audio output is tuned by AKG. The Galaxy Buds 2 support Bluetooth v5.2 technology for low latency connections. The earbuds are equipped with three microphones; two are used for active noise cancellation (ANC). Furthermore, they feature an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, hall sensor, touch sensor, and voice pickup unit (VPU).

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Very comfortable, good fit 
  • Good looks, easy controls 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Laid-back yet engaging sound 
  • Good soundstage
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS 
  • Scalable codec only works with Samsung devices
  • Only IPX2 water resistance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
DoT Said to Be in Favour of Putting 20-Year Validity for Spectrum in Upcoming Auctions 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Arrive This Year, Unlikely to Launch at August Unpacked Event
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
