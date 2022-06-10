Samsung could finally be unveiling its next-gen successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 that were launched in August last year. These rumoured TWS earphones are expected to be called the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. There is not much known about these earphones for now. The South Korean tech giant is supposed to hold its biannual Unpacked event in August. However, it is being said that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will not be part of the event lineup. Now, a notable tipster has suggested that despite missing the Unpacked event, these TWS earphones could still be launched "around the same time".

According to a recent report, the August 10 Unpacked event could feature the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5. A notable tipster has further added that the [Samsung] Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will not be launched during the event. However, they are still expected to arrive this year; most likely around the same time as the Unpacked event. As of now, there is not much known about these TWS earphones. They are expected to rival [Apple]'s upcoming AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

To recall, the Galaxy Buds 2 were launched in August 2021. They had a launch price of Rs. 11,999 in India. These TWS earphones are claimed to have a battery life of up to 29 hours with the charging case. The earbuds alone are said to run for up to 7.5 hours per charge. Each earbud sports a two-way driver configuration, including a tweeter and a woofer. Its audio output is tuned by AKG. The Galaxy Buds 2 support Bluetooth v5.2 technology for low latency connections. The earbuds are equipped with three microphones; two are used for active noise cancellation (ANC). Furthermore, they feature an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, hall sensor, touch sensor, and voice pickup unit (VPU).