Redmi Smart Band Pro was launched in India on Wednesday. It is the Xiaomi sub-brand's latest wearable to debut in the country. The smart wearable was launched alongside the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S today. Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with support for over 110 workout modes and claims to offer over 14 days of battery life. The company also launched the Redmi Smart TV X43 today, the smallest display in the company's X-series smart TV lineup, with a 43-inch 4K OLED display, Dolby Vision, and 30W speakers.

Redmi Smart Band Pro price in India, availability

Redmi Smart Band Pro price in India is set at Rs. 3,999, and the company is offering the wearable for a limited-period launch sale price of Rs. 3,499. The fitness tracker will go on sale at 12pm on February 14 and will be available for purchase from the company's website, Mi Home, Amazon, and offline retail stores.

Redmi Smart TV X43 price in India, availability

Redmi Smart TV X43 price in India is set at Rs. 28,999. Redmi Smart TV X43 will be available for purchase starting February 16 at 12pm and will be available for purchase from the company's website, Mi.com, Amazon and other retail websites, according to the company.

Redmi Smart Band Pro specifications

Redmi Smart Band Pro is equipped with a 1.47-inch (194x368 pixels) always-on AMOLED touch display, with a pixel density of 282ppi, 8-bit colour depth, and 100 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage. The fitness tracker is powered by an Apollo 3.5 processor and runs on a 200mAh battery that is said to offer 14 days of battery backup, with around 20 days usage in power saving mode. Redmi Smart Band Pro features a LifeQ health tracking algorithm and sports a PPG heart-rate sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a six-axis sensor. The fitness tracker comes with support for Bluetooth v5.0 and is waterproof up to 5ATM (50 metres), according to the company.

Users can connect smartphones running iOS 10 or Android 6 (Marshmallow) and later to Redmi Smart Band Pro. The fitness tracker features more than 110 workout modes, and comes with support for SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. Users will be able to track several workouts including running, walking, Zumba, Pilates, yoga, cycling, HIIT, jumping rope, as well as elliptical machine and rowing machine workouts, according to the company. Redmi Smart Band Pro will be able to detect outdoor walking, outdoor running, and treadmill workouts automatically. Users will also be able to track menstrual cycles, perform breathing exercises, and monitor stress levels too with the Redmi wearable.

Redmi Smart TV X43 specifications

Redmi Smart TV X43 features a 43-inch 4K display. Unlike the Redmi Smart TV 43 that offers a 43-inch (3,840x2,160 pixels) full-HD+ display, the Redmi Smart TV X43 offers 4K resolution with HDR support. The new TV also features slim bezels. Redmi Smart TV X43 runs on Android TV 10 and features the company's PatchWall 4 UI with integrated support for IMDB for TV and movie ratings.

The new Redmi Smart TV X43 is equipped with 30W speakers with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos support, via HDMI eARC passthrough to external Atmos soundbars and receivers. Connectivity options on Redmi Smart TV X43 include three HDMI 2.1 slots, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an optical and 3.5 mm jack. The smart TV also comes with support for ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) to reduce lag down to 5ms at 4K 60fps for gaming consoles.

