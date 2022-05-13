Realme Watch SZ100 smartwatch could make its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by the Chinese brand, but as per a fresh leak, the wearable ​will be launched later this month. The Realme Watch SZ100 is tipped to come in two different colour options. The rumoured watch is expected to be a part of the Realme Watch S lineup that includes the vanilla Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro, and the recently unveiled Realme TechLife Watch S100.

A report by Mysmartprice suggested the imminent India launch of the Realme Watch SZ100 smartwatch. As per the report, the smartwatch will make its way to the Indian market later this month. The upcoming wearable is said to come in two colour options —Magic Grey and Lake Blue. However, there is no official word from Realme on it.

The anticipated Realme Watch SZ100 could succeed the Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch that was introduced in India in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 2,499. It is available for purchase in Black and Grey colours.

The specifications of the Realme Watch SZ100 are likely to be an upgrade to that of the Realme TechLife Watch S100. It features a 1.69-inch (240x280 pixels) colour display and comes with a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to deliver 24x7 heart rate monitoring along with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking. It provides features like Weather Forecast, Music Control, and Find my phone.

It offers 110 watch faces to choose from and has 24 sports modes. The Realme TechLife Watch S100 has an IP68-certified metallic-finish build and packs Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The smartwatch packs a 260mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 days of usage on a single charge.

Other Realme S series smartwatches currently available for purchase in India include Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro, launched back in December 2020.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.