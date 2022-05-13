Technology News
Realme Watch SZ100 Smartwatch Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Colour Options Leaked

Realme Watch SZ100 is said to come in Magic Grey and Lake Blue shades.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 May 2022 17:11 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Watch SZ100 is likely to succeed Realme TechLife Watch S100 (pictured) smartwatch

Highlights
  • Realme Watch SZ100 is expected to launch soon
  • The company is yet to confirm the arrival of new wearable
  • The Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch was launched in March

Realme Watch SZ100 smartwatch could make its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by the Chinese brand, but as per a fresh leak, the wearable ​will be launched later this month. The Realme Watch SZ100 is tipped to come in two different colour options. The rumoured watch is expected to be a part of the Realme Watch S lineup that includes the vanilla Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro, and the recently unveiled Realme TechLife Watch S100.

A report by Mysmartprice suggested the imminent India launch of the Realme Watch SZ100 smartwatch. As per the report, the smartwatch will make its way to the Indian market later this month. The upcoming wearable is said to come in two colour options —Magic Grey and Lake Blue. However, there is no official word from Realme on it.

The anticipated Realme Watch SZ100 could succeed the Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch that was introduced in India in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 2,499. It is available for purchase in Black and Grey colours.

The specifications of the Realme Watch SZ100 are likely to be an upgrade to that of the Realme TechLife Watch S100. It features a 1.69-inch (240x280 pixels) colour display and comes with a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to deliver 24x7 heart rate monitoring along with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking. It provides features like Weather Forecast, Music Control, and Find my phone.

It offers 110 watch faces to choose from and has 24 sports modes. The Realme TechLife Watch S100 has an IP68-certified metallic-finish build and packs Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The smartwatch packs a 260mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 days of usage on a single charge.

Other Realme S series smartwatches currently available for purchase in India include Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro, launched back in December 2020.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme TechLife Watch S100

Realme TechLife Watch S100

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Decently large screen, lots of good watch faces
  • Comfortable
  • Body temperature measurements
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate heart rate and SpO2 tracking
  • Iffy step tracking
Read detailed Realme TechLife Watch S100 review
Display Size 43mm
Compatible OS Android 5.0+, iOS 11+
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Watch SZ100, Realme Watch SZ100 Specifications, Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Android Auto New Interface, Suggested Replies Soon; Cars With Google Built-In to Get YouTube, Other Video Streaming Apps
