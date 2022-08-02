Technology News
Realme Watch 3 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Realme Watch 3 is available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 August 2022 10:26 IST
Realme Watch 3 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Watch 3 has Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity

Highlights
  • Realme Watch 3 is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance
  • There is a 340mAh battery on Realme Watch 3
  • It offers more than 110 sports modes

Realme Watch 3 smartwatch will go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm IST. The new budget wearable by Realme was launched in the country last week alongside Realme Buds Air 3 Neo and Buds Wireless 2S earphones. The Realme Watch 3 features a 1.8-inch touch screen display and offers more than 110 sports modes. The smartwatch will be available to purchase via the Realme India website and Flipkart. It has a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor and is claimed to have a battery life of up to 7 days when in use. It is certified to be dust- and water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

Realme Watch 3 price in India, launch offers

Price of the Realme Watch 3 in India has been set at Rs. 3,499, but the watch will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. The new wearable can be purchased in Black and Grey colours. As mentioned, it will be available for purchase starting today at 12pm IST via the company website, Flipkart and other offline retail channels in the country.

Flipkart is providing cashback of 5 percent on purchases of Realme Watch 3 using Flipkart Axis Bank cards.

Realme Watch 3 specifications and features

The Realme Watch 3 smartwatch has a rectangular dial and a 1.8-inch TFT-LCD touch screen with a resolution of 240x286 pixels and 500 nits of peak brightness. The wearable sports a side-mounted button for navigation and offers more than 110 watch faces that can be customised via the companion app in the paired Android or iOS smartphone.

It has Bluetooth calling support and works on an AI-based noise cancellation algorithm. The Realme Watch 3 supports more than 110 fitness modes. It sports SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate tracking alongside stress, step, and sleep tracking.

As mentioned, Realme Watch 3 smartwatch has an IP68 build and there is Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. It has a 340mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme Watch 3, Realme Watch 3 Price in India, Realme Watch 3 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
