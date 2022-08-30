Realme Watch 3 Pro is all set to launch in India on September 6, the Chinese electronics brand confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday. The new wearable is expected to come as an upgraded version of the Realme Watch 3 and has been teased to sport an AMOLED display. A dedicated microsite for the smartwatch is also live on Realme's website. In addition, display specifications of the Realme Watch 3 Pro have surfaced online. The wearable is said to come with a 1.78-inch display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution.

The launch of Realme Watch 3 Pro is scheduled to take place on September 6 at 12.30pm IST, as per a teaser poster shared by the brand on Twitter. A dedicated microsite on the Realme India website is teasing the key specifications of the smartwatch ahead of launch. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro will come under Realme's TechLife brand and is teased to feature an AMOLED display. It is shown with a rectangular black dial with a side-mounted button for navigation. The wearable could also get Bluetooth calling feature that will let users receive and make calls directly from their wrists.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme Watch 3 Pro will have a square dial with a silicone strap. It is tipped to feature a 1.78-inch display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution. The screen is said to have a brightness of 500 nits. It is said to be offered in multiple colour options as well.

The upcoming Realme Watch 3 Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Realme Watch 3 that debuted in July in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 2,999. The new wearable could be a bit costlier than the Realme Watch 3.

The Realme Watch 3 offers Bluetooth calling and has a 1.8-inch TFT-LCD touch screen with a resolution of 240x286 pixels. The smartwatch is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, and has sensors for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, step and sleep tracking, and comes with over 110 fitness modes for workout tracking. It is backed by a 340mAh battery.

