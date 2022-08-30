Technology News
loading

Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Date Set for September 6, 1.78-inch AMOLED display Tipped

Realme Watch 3 Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Realme Watch 3.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 August 2022 17:18 IST
Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Date Set for September 6, 1.78-inch AMOLED display Tipped

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Watch 3 Pro is teased to have an AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme Watch 3 Pro is shown in a black colour
  • The wearable has a rectangular display
  • Realme Watch 3 was unveiled in July

Realme Watch 3 Pro is all set to launch in India on September 6, the Chinese electronics brand confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday. The new wearable is expected to come as an upgraded version of the Realme Watch 3 and has been teased to sport an AMOLED display. A dedicated microsite for the smartwatch is also live on Realme's website. In addition, display specifications of the Realme Watch 3 Pro have surfaced online. The wearable is said to come with a 1.78-inch display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution.

The launch of Realme Watch 3 Pro is scheduled to take place on September 6 at 12.30pm IST, as per a teaser poster shared by the brand on Twitter. A dedicated microsite on the Realme India website is teasing the key specifications of the smartwatch ahead of launch. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro will come under Realme's TechLife brand and is teased to feature an AMOLED display. It is shown with a rectangular black dial with a side-mounted button for navigation. The wearable could also get Bluetooth calling feature that will let users receive and make calls directly from their wrists.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme Watch 3 Pro will have a square dial with a silicone strap. It is tipped to feature a 1.78-inch display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution. The screen is said to have a brightness of 500 nits. It is said to be offered in multiple colour options as well.

The upcoming Realme Watch 3 Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Realme Watch 3 that debuted in July in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 2,999. The new wearable could be a bit costlier than the Realme Watch 3.

The Realme Watch 3 offers Bluetooth calling and has a 1.8-inch TFT-LCD touch screen with a resolution of 240x286 pixels. The smartwatch is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, and has sensors for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, step and sleep tracking, and comes with over 110 fitness modes for workout tracking. It is backed by a 340mAh battery.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Watch 3

Realme Watch 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Looks and feels good
  • Very good app
  • Reliable Bluetooth calling functionality
  • Good connectivity and notification display
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate health and fitness tracking
  • No always-on mode
  • Screen isn’t very sharp
Read detailed Realme Watch 3 review
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type TFT LED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Watch 3 Pro, Realme Watch 3 Pro Specifications, Realme, Realme Watch 3
iPhone SE 4 Said to Have Same Form Factor as iPhone XR: Report

Related Stories

Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Date Set for September 6, 1.78-inch AMOLED display Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  2. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  3. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  5. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  6. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  7. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
  9. Reliance to Develop New Budget 5G Smartphone With Google
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Circle Feature to Share Content With Smaller Groups Released: All Details
  2. Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details
  3. Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
  4. Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Receiving Android 12L Update With August 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  6. Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details
  7. Oldest Planetary Nebula Hosted by 500-Million-Old Galactic Cluster Discovered: All Details
  8. FBI Issues Warning to Investors About the Vulnerability of DeFi Platforms to Exploits
  9. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked, Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series
  10. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung Display: DSCC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.