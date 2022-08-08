Technology News
loading

Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature AMOLED Display

Realme Watch 3 Pro is shown with a rectangular dial featuring a side-mounted button for navigation.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 August 2022 19:12 IST
Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature AMOLED Display

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Watch 2 Pro was launched in India in July last year

Highlights
  • Realme Watch 3 Pro is likely to succeed the Realme Watch 2 Pro
  • It could support Bluetooth calling like the Realme Watch 3
  • Realme is yet to announce the exact date of Realme Watch 3 Pro's debut

Realme Watch 3 with 1.8-inch touchscreen display was recently unveiled in India. Now, the Chinese electronics brand is all set to launch another new wearable in the country with the Realme Watch 3 Pro moniker. Although the company is yet to announce the exact date of its debut, it has teased the arrival of the Realme Watch 3 Pro via a dedicated landing page on its website. The upcoming model will sport an AMOLED display and is likely to succeed Realme Watch 2 Pro which made its debut in India in July last year.

Through a dedicated microsite, Realme has teased the India launch and key specifications of the Realme Watch 3 Pro. The listing, however, does not specify the exact launch date of the upcoming smartwatch. The smartwatch is speculated to launch alongside the Realme 9i 5G on August 18.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro is shown with a rectangular black dial with a side-mounted button for navigation. The wearable could also offer Bluetooth calling support that allows users to receive and make calls directly from their wrists. It is likely to be positioned above the recently launched Realme Watch 3 in the country.

The upcoming Realme Watch 3 Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Realme Watch 2 Pro smartwatch launched in the country in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 4,999. The price of new wearable could be aligned with this, although the company is yet to make an announcement related to its pricing.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro sports a 1.75-inch (320x385 pixels) colour touchscreen and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It supports both heart rate and SpO2 monitoring and offers over 100 watch faces for customisation. The Realme Watch 2 Pro connects with a smartphone using the Realme Link app and works with both Android and iOS. It packs 390mAh battery and offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity, according to the company.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Watch 3 Pro, Realme Watch 3 Pro Specifications, Realme Watch 3, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Self-Driving Vehicle Rules for Public Transport Drafted by China: Details

Related Stories

Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature AMOLED Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  4. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  5. LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Launch May Be Delayed Due to China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
  7. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  8. ViewSonic M2e Portable LED Projector Review
  9. Government Said to Seek Ouster of Chinese Firms From Affordable Phone Market
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 2,022 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 75GB Monthly Data, 300 Days Validity Announced
  2. Baidu EV Arm Jidu Auto's Autonomous Driving Technology Will Be Ahead of Tesla, CEO Robin Li Claims
  3. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature AMOLED Display
  4. Self-Driving Vehicle Rules for Public Transport Drafted by China: Details
  5. Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Teased, to Come With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Hyundai Expects Chip Shortage to Improve by 2023 Amid Ongoing Production Constraints, Company Official Says
  7. Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue
  8. Helix Metalfit 3.0 With SpO2 Tracking, Sports Mode Launched in India by Timex: Price, Specifications
  9. India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022
  10. Infinix Smart 6 HD With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.