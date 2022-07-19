Technology News
Realme Watch 3 Key Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead of July 26 Launch

Realme Watch 3 will sport a 1.8-inch display with a curved glass panel.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 19 July 2022 19:42 IST
Realme Watch 3 Key Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead of July 26 Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

The key specifications and images of the Realme Watch 3 has been officially revealed

Highlights
  • Realme Watch 3 will offer Bluetooth calling with AI ENC support
  • Realme Watch 3 display will offer a peak brightness of 500 nits.
  • Realme is set to unveil a range of 5G-led AIoT products in July

Realme Watch 3 key specifications and images have been officially revealed ahead of its launch. The wearable is set to launch on July 26 at 12:30pm. The Realme Watch 3 will sport a 1.8-inch display with a “Horizon” curved glass panel. The Chinese company indicated that the display of the Watch 3 is 35 percent larger than that of the Watch 2. The smartwatch will also feature a peak brightness of 500 nits. Realme Watch 3 will also come with features like AI ENC based Bluetooth calling, built-in smart power amplifier, and AI noise cancellation.

Apart from this, the wearable from the Chinese company will also offer features like AI ENC based Bluetooth calling, built-in smart power amplifier, and AI noise cancellation.

Apart from this, the wearable from the Chinese company will also offer features like AI ENC based Bluetooth calling, built-in smart power amplifier, and AI noise cancellation.

Realme is set to launch a range of 5G-led AIoT products by the end of this month. The digital ‘Hey Creatives' launch event will take place on July 26 at 12:30pm IST. The company's Realme Pad X, a PC monitor and two earphones are also expected to make their debut, but details of these devices are yet to be revealed by the company.

The Realme Pad X with an 11-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC was launched in China this May. The tablet packs a Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back as well as an unspecified front-facing sensor with a 105-degree field of view.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Watch 3, Realme Watch 3 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
8 Malware-Infested Apps With Over 3 Million Downloads Red-Flagged By Researcher For Android Users
WhatsApp Testing Quick Reactions for Status Updates, Redesigned Gallery View on Desktop App: Reports

