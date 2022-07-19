Realme Watch 3 key specifications and images have been officially revealed ahead of its launch. The wearable is set to launch on July 26 at 12:30pm. The Realme Watch 3 will sport a 1.8-inch display with a “Horizon” curved glass panel. The Chinese company indicated that the display of the Watch 3 is 35 percent larger than that of the Watch 2. The smartwatch will also feature a peak brightness of 500 nits. Realme Watch 3 will also come with features like AI ENC based Bluetooth calling, built-in smart power amplifier, and AI noise cancellation.

Apart from this, the wearable from the Chinese company will also offer features like AI ENC based Bluetooth calling, built-in smart power amplifier, and AI noise cancellation.

Realme is set to launch a range of 5G-led AIoT products by the end of this month. The digital ‘Hey Creatives' launch event will take place on July 26 at 12:30pm IST. The company's Realme Pad X, a PC monitor and two earphones are also expected to make their debut, but details of these devices are yet to be revealed by the company.

The Realme Pad X with an 11-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC was launched in China this May. The tablet packs a Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back as well as an unspecified front-facing sensor with a 105-degree field of view.